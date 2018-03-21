GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UPSC IES/ISS Recruitment 2018 Begins Today, 46 Posts; Apply Before April 16

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aims to recruit 46 candidates for Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 21, 2018, 8:52 PM IST
Screen grab of the official website of UPSC.
UPSC IES/ISS Recruitment 2018 has begun on Wednesday on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) - upsc.gov.in.

UPSC aims to recruit 46 candidates for Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service. The written examination for the recruitment is scheduled to be conducted on 29th June 2018. Interested and eligible candidates must apply online on or before 16th April 2018, 6PM, by following the instructions given below:

How to Apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website -
Step 2: Click on 'ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC'
Step 3: Click on 'Click Here for PART I' and ‘Click Here for PART II' given in front of ISS and IES Recruitment tabs
Step 4: Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://upsconline.nic.in/mainmenu2.php

Vacancy Details:
Indian Economic Service - 14
Indian Statistical Service - 32

Eligibility Criteria:
Indian Economic Service
The candidate applying for IES must possess a Post Graduate Degree in Economics/ Applied Economics/ Business Economics/ Econometrics from a recognized University.

Indian Statistical Service:
The candidate applying for ISS must possess a Bachelor's Degree in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Applied Statistics as one of the subject or a Master's Degree in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Applied Statistics from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India.

For more information, candidates must visit official advertisement given below:
http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Notice-IES-ISS-Exam-2018-Engl.pdf

Application Fee:
Applicants are required to pay Rs 200 as exam fee, except for SC/ ST/ Female/ Person with benchmark disability. The candidate needs to deposit the fee in any branch of State Bank of India in cash or by net banking.

Examination Centers:
Ahmedamad
Allahabad
Banglore
Bhopal
Chandigarh
Chennai
Cuttak
Delhi
Dispur
Hydrabad
Jaipur
Jammu
Kolkata
Lucknow
Mumbai
Patna
Shillong
Shimla

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
