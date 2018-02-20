English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPSC IFS 2017 Final Result Declared at upsc.gov.in, Vaibhava Srivastava Tops the Merit List
The IFS 2017 Final Results List has been made according to the merit of the candidates based on the results of Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2017 followed by Personality Test.
UPSC IFS 2017 Final Result has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website – upsc.gov.in. UPSC had organized the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination 2017 in the month of December 2017 and candidates who had qualified it had appeared for the Personality Test earlier this month. The IFS 2017 Final Results list has been released by the UPSC today as per which 110 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Indian Forest Services.
However, the appointment to IFS will be made by the Government of India as per the number of vacancies available and in accordance with a fulfillment of other criteria by the candidates. Candidates who were awaiting the final results can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to check UPSC IFS 2017 Result?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://upsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Under What’s New section, click on the top notification that reads,
Final Result: Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2017
Step 3 – Click on the pdf link on the next page
Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and Search
Step 5 – Download the pdf and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/FR_IFSME_2017_engl.pdf
The IFS 2017 Final Results List has been made according to the merit of the candidates based on the results of Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2017 followed by Personality Test. As per the merit list, Vaibhava Srivastava has topped the IFS 2017 Exam. UPSC is expected to release the individual marks of the candidates within next 15 days.
Also, the number of candidates recommended by UPSC and number of vacancies are the same i.e. 10, however, there is a difference in reservation category wise allocated number.
