UPSC IFS Main Exam 2018 Time Table out on upsc.gov.in, DAF Form to be released tomorrow, 4th October 2018

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2018 Time Table has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as per which the UPSC IFS Mains will begin from 2nd December 2018 with General English and General Knowledge papers. The Detailed Application Form (DAF) for UPSC IFS Main Examination 2018 will be released on 4th October i.e. tomorrow on the Commission’s website - upsc.gov.in.Candidates who had successfully qualified the UPSC IFS Prelims 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website to submit their DAF in a timely manner. Eligible candidates must know that it is essential to submit the Detailed Application Form (DAF) to appear for the Mains Examination.UPSC is scheduled to organize the IFS Main Examinations 2018 from 2nd December 2018 to 10th December 2018 (Except 3rd December) in two sessions viz:Forenoon Session – 9:00 AM to 12:00 PMAfternoon Session – 2:00 PM to 5:00 PMCandidates can download the detailed examination schedule from the below mentioned url: