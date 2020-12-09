UPSC IFS Main Exam 2020 Schedule Announced upsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2020 | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the schedule for Indian Forest Service Main examination on December 8. The UPSC IFS Main Exam 2020 schedule was published by the Commission on its official website upsc.gov.in. https://upsc.gov.in/. The examinations are scheduled to begin from February 28 and go on till March 7.

According to the notice issued, the examinations will be conducted in two slots- the first slot is from 9 am to 12 noon and the second slot is from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates can check the examination timetable here.

The examination would have objective type questions and candidates are required to use black ball pen for answering the questions. Pens of any other colour are prohibited, and candidates are also prohibited from using pencil or ink pens.

It has been indicated by the Commission that the recruitment is to be conducted for filling up 90 vacant positions. Candidates can read the complete details regarding the application form, eligibility criteria, admit card, the result here:

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2020: Check Full Schedule Below:

February 28, 2021

General English - Slot 1

General Knowledge – Slot 2

March 2, 2021

Mathematics Paper-I/ Statistics Paper-I

Mathematics Paper-II/ Statistics Paper-II

March 3, 2021

Physics Paper- I/ Zoology Paper -I

Physics Paper- II/ Zoology Paper –II

March 4, 2021

Chemistry Paper- I Geology Paper- I

Chemistry Paper- II Geology Paper -II

March 5, 2021

Agriculture Paper- I/ Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper- I

Agriculture Paper- II/ Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper- II

March 6, 2021

Forestry Paper- I

Forestry Paper -II

March 7, 2021

Agricultural Engineering Paper –I / Civil Engineering Paper –I / Chemical Engineering Paper –I / Mechanical Engineering Paper –I/ Botany Paper- I/

Agricultural Engineering Paper –II/ Civil Engineering Paper –II/ Chemical Engineering Paper –II/ Mechanical Engineering -Paper II Botany Paper- II/