UPSC Indian Forest Service Main Result 2019 Released at upsc.gov.in, Check via Direct Link
The UPSC Indian Forest Service Main Result 2019 was declared by Union Public Service Commission on their official website upsc.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
UPSC Result 2019 | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the UPSC Indian Forest Service Main Examination Result 2019 on Friday, January 17. The UPSC Indian Forest Service Main Result 2019 was declared by Union Public Service Commission on their official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check their USPC IFS Main Result 2019 via direct link as well. Candidates will be require their roll number and registration number while checking the result.
The Union Public Service Commission conducted the Indian Forest Service Main examination from December 1 to December 8. Candidates, who have qualified in the examination, will have to appear for Personality Test for selection to the Indian Forest Service. Candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, EWS, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form, etc on the day of Personality Test.
UPSC Indian Forest Service Result 2019: How to check your score
Step 1: Visit Union Public Service Commission official website upsc.gov.in
Step 2: Look for Indian Forest Service (Main) Written Examination, 2019
Step 3: Click on the UPSC Indian Forest Service Main Result 2019
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: Download your UPSC Result 2019, UPSC Indian Forest Service Main Result 2019 and keep a print out for future use.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
