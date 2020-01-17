Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

UPSC Indian Forest Service Main Result 2019 Released at upsc.gov.in, Check via Direct Link

The UPSC Indian Forest Service Main Result 2019 was declared by Union Public Service Commission on their official website upsc.gov.in.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 5:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UPSC Indian Forest Service Main Result 2019 Released at upsc.gov.in, Check via Direct Link
(Image: News18.com)

UPSC Result 2019 | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the UPSC Indian Forest Service Main Examination Result 2019 on Friday, January 17. The UPSC Indian Forest Service Main Result 2019 was declared by Union Public Service Commission on their official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check their USPC IFS Main Result 2019 via direct link as well. Candidates will be require their roll number and registration number while checking the result.

The Union Public Service Commission conducted the Indian Forest Service Main examination from December 1 to December 8. Candidates, who have qualified in the examination, will have to appear for Personality Test for selection to the Indian Forest Service. Candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, EWS, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form, etc on the day of Personality Test.

UPSC Indian Forest Service Result 2019: How to check your score

Step 1: Visit Union Public Service Commission official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Look for Indian Forest Service (Main) Written Examination, 2019

Step 3: Click on the UPSC Indian Forest Service Main Result 2019

Step 4: Enter your roll number

Step 5: Download your UPSC Result 2019, UPSC Indian Forest Service Main Result 2019 and keep a print out for future use.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram