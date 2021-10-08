UPSC Lateral Entry Recruitment: Centre Declares List of 31 Candidates to Senior Posts

The central government declared a list of 31 lateral appointments through UPSC to senior positions in different departments/ministries on contract basis or deputation on Friday.

Among the 31 lateral entries are three joint secretaries, 19 directors and nine deputy secretaries appointed in various departments under ministries of agriculture and farmers’ welfare; commerce and industry; finance; law and justice; consumer affairs; food and public distribution; education; jal shakti; health and family welfare; road transport and highways; civil aviation; skill development and entrepreneurship; environment, forests and climate change; statistics and programme implementation; steel; corporate affairs; mines, ports, shipping and waterways; heavy industries and public enterprises; housing and urban affairs.

The Centre had earlier proposed to induct three joint secretaries, 27 directors and 13 deputy secretaries through lateral entry. Lateral entry refers to the induction of private sector specialists in government departments.

The chosen candidates will be appointed on a contract basis for a period of three years. The deputation validity can be extended up to five years based on the candidate’s performance.

The department of personnel and training had requested Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on February 14, 2020, and February 12, 2021, to choose suitable candidates for senior positions.

The UPSC had launched online recruitment for the posts in February. The central government received a response of 295 applications for joint secretary, 1,247 applications for director and 489 applications for deputy secretary.

On the basis of this, UPSC shortlisted 231 candidates for interviews, which were conducted from September 27 ending Friday, following which the list of 31 recommended candidates were published.

“At first, it was decided to make lateral recruitment to 10 posts of joint secretaries during 2018-19. Eight joint secretaries were appointed, and out of these seven are in position at present. Accordingly, it is now proposed to fill three posts at joint secretary level," minister of state for personnel Jitendra Singh had said, adding that it had also been recommended to fill 27 posts at director level and 13 at the deputy secretary-level.

(With PTI inputs)

