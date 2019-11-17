Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

UPSC National Defence Academy, Naval Academy Examination (II), 2019 Today at 10am; Reach Hall by 9:50am

Candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-admit card will have to bring photo identity proof and two passport size photographs one for each session of UPSC National Defence Academy, Naval Academy Examination (II) exam.

News18.com

Updated:November 17, 2019, 8:50 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UPSC National Defence Academy, Naval Academy Examination (II), 2019 Today at 10am; Reach Hall by 9:50am
The UPSC building in New Delhi.

UPSC NDA NAE 2019 Exam Today | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2019 today (November 17, Sunday). The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) examination will be in offline mode and objective in nature. The examination, which comprises two papers carrying a total of 900 marks, will be of five hours' duration.

The two papers are Mathematics, and General Ability Test and both will be of two and half hours' duration each. The question papers (test booklets) of Mathematics and Part "B" of General Ability Test will be set in Hindi and English. The Mathematics paper will carry 300 marks and the General Ability Test will carry 600 marks.

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be called for SSB Test/Interview. The interview will carry 900 marks.

Examinees are required to bring their e-Admit card (print out), along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, to Examination Hall today.

The examination will begin at 10am and entry into the hall will be closed 10 minutes before the commencement of the exam, i.e., 9:50am for the Forenoon Session and 01:50pm for the Afternoon Session.

Candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-admit card will have to bring photo identity proof and two passport size photographs one for each session for appearing at the examination.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram