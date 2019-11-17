UPSC National Defence Academy, Naval Academy Examination (II), 2019 Today at 10am; Reach Hall by 9:50am

UPSC NDA NAE 2019 Exam Today | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2019 today (November 17, Sunday). The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) examination will be in offline mode and objective in nature. The examination, which comprises two papers carrying a total of 900 marks, will be of five hours' duration.

The two papers are Mathematics, and General Ability Test and both will be of two and half hours' duration each. The question papers (test booklets) of Mathematics and Part "B" of General Ability Test will be set in Hindi and English. The Mathematics paper will carry 300 marks and the General Ability Test will carry 600 marks.

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be called for SSB Test/Interview. The interview will carry 900 marks.

Examinees are required to bring their e-Admit card (print out), along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, to Examination Hall today.

The examination will begin at 10am and entry into the hall will be closed 10 minutes before the commencement of the exam, i.e., 9:50am for the Forenoon Session and 01:50pm for the Afternoon Session.

Candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-admit card will have to bring photo identity proof and two passport size photographs one for each session for appearing at the examination.

