UPSC NDA 2 Result 2019 Declared at upsc.gov.in, Check via Direct Link
The Union Public Service Commission has conducted the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, (II) 2019 on November 17, 2019.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the result for UPSC NDA 2 2019 on December 12 on its official website . Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their score from the official website. The Union Public Service Commission has conducted the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, (II) 2019 on November 17, 2019.
Selected candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website within two weeks of announcement of written exam result. Candidates are also requested to submit original certificates of Age and Educational Qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the interview.
Click here for UPSC NDA 2 Result 2019.
UPSC NDA 2 Result 2019: Steps on how to check the score
Step 1: Click on the official website
Step 2: Look for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2019 Written Result (with Name) and click on it
Step 3: A new page will open, National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2019 PDF will appear
Step 4: Download the file and check your name on the list
Candidates are advised to read the notification carefully and keep a printout of the same for future use.
