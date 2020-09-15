UPSC NDA and NA (II) Final Results Announced; Check at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (II), 2019. Those who took the exam can check their result by visiting the official website of the UPSC at https://www.upsc.gov.in/.

The Commission has shortlisted 662 candidates on the basis of their performance in written exam which was held on November 17, 2019, and the subsequent interviews held by the Services Selection Board.

How to check results:

Step 1: Google UPSC or enter the link upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for result of final results of NDA and NA (II), 2019 in ‘What’s New’ section

Step 3: Following this, you will be directed to a new page where you will see the link for PDF

Step 4: Click on it and check your name and roll number on the list

Step 5: Take printout of the PDF for future reference

The UPSC did not take into account the results of medical examination while preparing the merit list. “The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc,” informed the Commission.

https://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/FR-NDA-II-2019-Engl.pdf

The marks of candidates will be available on the website of the UPSC 15 days after the announcement of results.

Candidates have been asked to intimate directly to the Army Headquarterin case their address has changed.

UPSC in September conducted the exam for NDA and NA (I) and (II) 2020 on September 6. The exam is held twice every year for getting into Indian Army, Indian Navy or Indian Air Force.

This time, the exam took place following the COVID-19 guidelines. Candidates were required to wear face masks at exam centres.

Those who will get selected in the written round will be called for the interview.