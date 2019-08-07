UPSC NDA and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2019 Registration Begins Today at upsc.gov.in, How to Apply

UPSC NDA and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2019 Registration | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification regarding National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) II 2019 registration. The UPSC NDA, NA (II) 2019 registration notification, along with other details, has been published on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. As per the notification, the application process for UPSC NDA and UPSC NA (II) examinations will begin from August 7, 2019.

The UPSC National Defence Academy Applications and UPSC Naval Academy Applications can be filled and submitted on or before 6pm on September 3, 2019. The online UPSC NDA and UPSC NA (II) applications can be withdrawn from September 10 to September 17 till 6pm. The one-day examination for UPSC NDA and UPSC NA (II) 2019 will be conducted on November 17, 2019.

UPSC NDA and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2019 Registration: Here’s How to Apply Online

Step 1: Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: In the ‘Examination’ tab, click on ‘National Defence Academy and Naval Academy II 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window, revealing details on important dates

Step 4: Read the notification carefully regarding eligibility and other requirements

Step 5: Fill the online application form UPSC NDA and UPSC NA (II) registration 2019

Step 6: Pay the fees and submit the application for UPSC NDA and UPSC NA (II) 2019

Step 7: Once the application will be submitted, you will receive a confirmation message. Keep it safe for future reference.

