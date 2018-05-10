English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPSC NDA/ NA Exam II 2017 Final Result Declared at upsc.gov.in; 447 Candidates Qualify, Utpal Anand Tops the List
UPSC NDA/ NA Exam II 2017 courses are scheduled to commence from upsc.gov.inJuly, 2018 and further details can be found on the respective websites of all three defence forces of the country.
(Image: News18.com)
UPSC NDA/ NA Exam II 2017 Final Result has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website upsc.gov.in. 447 candidates have qualified for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 140th Course and Naval Academy for the 100th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). These courses are scheduled to commence from July, 2018 July, 2018 and further details can be found on the respective websites of all three defence forces of the country. UPSC will release the marks of the candidates after 15 days. Candidates awaiting the final result can follow the instructions below to check their result:
How to check UPSC NDA/ NA Exam II 2017 Final Result?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.upsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Under ‘What’s New’ tab, click on ‘Final Result of National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2017’ link
Step 3 – Click on the pdf file on the result page
Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number
Step 5 – Download the pdf and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/FR_NDAII2017_Eng_Final.pdf
The final result is provisional and subject to submission of documents supporting Date of Birth and Educational qualification of the qualified candidates. Candidates need to send the required documentation at the following address:
‘Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No. III, Wing-1, R. K. Puram, New Delhi-110066’
Also Watch
How to check UPSC NDA/ NA Exam II 2017 Final Result?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.upsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Under ‘What’s New’ tab, click on ‘Final Result of National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2017’ link
Step 3 – Click on the pdf file on the result page
Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number
Step 5 – Download the pdf and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/FR_NDAII2017_Eng_Final.pdf
The final result is provisional and subject to submission of documents supporting Date of Birth and Educational qualification of the qualified candidates. Candidates need to send the required documentation at the following address:
‘Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No. III, Wing-1, R. K. Puram, New Delhi-110066’
Also Watch
-
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV Officially Unveiled, Named After Largest Diamond Ever [Video]
- Virat Kohli to Miss Opening T20I Against Ireland as per Surrey Deal
- New Ford EcoSport Titanium S Leaked Before Launch, To Bring Back EcoBoost Engine – See Pics
- Oppo F7 Available For Rs 1000 During Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale
- Shah Rukh Khan Apologises to KKR Fans After Thrashing Against Mumbai at Eden