1-min read

UPSC NDA/ NA Exam II 2017 Final Result Declared at upsc.gov.in; 447 Candidates Qualify, Utpal Anand Tops the List

Contributor Content

Updated:May 10, 2018, 10:28 AM IST
(Image: News18.com)
UPSC NDA/ NA Exam II 2017 Final Result has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website upsc.gov.in. 447 candidates have qualified for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 140th Course and Naval Academy for the 100th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). These courses are scheduled to commence from July, 2018 July, 2018 and further details can be found on the respective websites of all three defence forces of the country. UPSC will release the marks of the candidates after 15 days. Candidates awaiting the final result can follow the instructions below to check their result:
How to check UPSC NDA/ NA Exam II 2017 Final Result?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.upsc.gov.in

Step 2 – Under ‘What’s New’ tab, click on ‘Final Result of National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2017’ link

Step 3 – Click on the pdf file on the result page

Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number

Step 5 – Download the pdf and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/FR_NDAII2017_Eng_Final.pdf
The final result is provisional and subject to submission of documents supporting Date of Birth and Educational qualification of the qualified candidates. Candidates need to send the required documentation at the following address:
‘Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No. III, Wing-1, R. K. Puram, New Delhi-110066’

