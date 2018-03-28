English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPSC NDA & NA Examination (I) 2018 Admit Card released at upsc.gov.in, Download Now!
The admit cards will be available online till 22nd April 2018 and candidates must download the e-Admit Cards on or before the due date to ensure hassle-free entry at the examination centre.
Screen grab of the official website of UPSC
UPSC NDA & NA Examination (I) 2018 Admit Card has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website - upsc.gov.in/. UPSC is scheduled to organize the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2018 on 22nd April 2018 across the country. The admit cards will be available online till 22nd April 2018 and candidates must download the e-Admit Cards on or before the due date to ensure hassle-free entry at the examination centre.
How to download UPSC NDA & NA Examination (I) 2018 Admit Card?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.upsc.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘e- Admit Card: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2018’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Click Here’
Step 4 – Again, click on ‘Click Here’
Step 5 – Read the instructions carefully and click on Yes
Step 6 – Enter your Registration Id or Roll Number
Step 7 – Download your Admit card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_NDAI_2018/admit_card.php#hhh1
In case of any discrepancy, misprint or missing information on the e-Admit Card, the candidates must inform the admin and get it rectified. Candidates must try to download the Admit Card on a desktop or laptop in Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox browsers with Javascript enabled.
Also, candidates must not make multiple attempts to download the Admit Card as it can get them blocked by the administrator. If a candidate is blocked then he can email to web-upsc@nic.in
to get help in downloading their e-Admit Card.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
