UPSC NDA, NA (I) 2019 Exam Today, Check Important Details Here
The examination is conducted for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 143rd Course, and for the 105th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) which will begin from January 2020.
PSC NDA, NA (I) 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the National Defence Academy (NDA) & Naval Academy (NA) Examination (1) on April 21 i.e today.
UPSC NDA & NA Exam (1) 2019: Vacancy details
Total posts: 392
National Defence Academy: 342 (208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 92 for Air Force)
Naval Academy: 50
Paper pattern
Will consist of two papers:
Mathematics (300 marks): Algebra, Matrices and Determinants, Trigonometry, Analytical Geometry of two and three dimensions, Differential Calculus, Integral Calculus and Differential Equations, Vector Algebra, Statistics and Probability
General Ability Test (600 marks): English, General Knowledge
The candidates will be given a time of two and a half hours and the questions will be objective type questions.
UPSC NDA & NA Exam (1) 2019: Here's how to download
1. Go to the official website, upsc.gov.in
2. On the homepage, click on 'UPSC NDA & NA Exam (1) 2019 admit card' link
3. Enter all the required details.
4. Click on submit
5. Admit cards will be displayed on the screen
6. Download it and take print out of the same for future reference.
As per the official notice released by the Commission, the examination venue will be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the exam i.e., 9.50am the forenoon session and 1.50pm for the afternoon session.
