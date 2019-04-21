Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

UPSC NDA, NA (I) 2019 Exam Today, Check Important Details Here

The examination is conducted for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 143rd Course, and for the 105th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) which will begin from January 2020.

News18.com

Updated:April 21, 2019, 7:37 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UPSC NDA, NA (I) 2019 Exam Today, Check Important Details Here
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
PSC NDA, NA (I) 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the National Defence Academy (NDA) & Naval Academy (NA) Examination (1) on April 21 i.e today.
The examination is conducted for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 143rd Course, and for the 105th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) which will begin from January 2020.

UPSC NDA & NA Exam (1) 2019: Vacancy details

Total posts: 392
National Defence Academy: 342 (208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 92 for Air Force)
Naval Academy: 50

Paper pattern

Will consist of two papers:

Mathematics (300 marks): Algebra, Matrices and Determinants, Trigonometry, Analytical Geometry of two and three dimensions, Differential Calculus, Integral Calculus and Differential Equations, Vector Algebra, Statistics and Probability

General Ability Test (600 marks): English, General Knowledge

The candidates will be given a time of two and a half hours and the questions will be objective type questions.

UPSC NDA & NA Exam (1) 2019: Here's how to download

1. Go to the official website, upsc.gov.in
2. On the homepage, click on 'UPSC NDA & NA Exam (1) 2019 admit card' link
3. Enter all the required details.
4. Click on submit
5. Admit cards will be displayed on the screen
6. Download it and take print out of the same for future reference.

As per the official notice released by the Commission, the examination venue will be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the exam i.e., 9.50am the forenoon session and 1.50pm for the afternoon session.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram