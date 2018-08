UPSC NDA & NA II Admit Card 2018 Out at upsc.gov.in, Download Now!

UPSC NDA and NA II Admit Card 2018 has been released today i.e. 20th August 2018 by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website - upsc.gov.in.UPSC is scheduled to organize the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (II) 2018 on 9th September 2018. The candidates who will clear the examination will qualify to appear for the interview.The last date to download the admit card for the examination is 9th of September 2018. Candidates who had enrolled for the UPSC NDA & NA II Exam 2018 can follow the instructions below and download their admit card now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.upsc.gov.in Step 2 – Click on link ‘e-Admit Card: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (2), 2018’ under ‘What’s New’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on the link to download admit cardStep 4 – Click on ‘Yes’Step 5 – Select either registration id or roll number to download the admit cardStep 6 – New page will displayStep 7 – Enter details like registration number or roll number, date of birth and image givenStep 8 – Admit card will displayStep 9 – Download the admit card and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link - https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_NDAII_2018/admit_card.php#hhh1