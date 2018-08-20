GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UPSC NDA & NA II Admit Card 2018 Out at upsc.gov.in, Download Now!

UPSC NDA and NA II Admit Card 2018 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website - upsc.gov.in.

Updated:August 20, 2018, 4:37 PM IST
File image of UPSC building.
UPSC NDA and NA II Admit Card 2018 has been released today i.e. 20th August 2018 by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website - upsc.gov.in.

UPSC is scheduled to organize the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (II) 2018 on 9th September 2018. The candidates who will clear the examination will qualify to appear for the interview.

The last date to download the admit card for the examination is 9th of September 2018. Candidates who had enrolled for the UPSC NDA & NA II Exam 2018 can follow the instructions below and download their admit card now:

How to download UPSC NDA & NA II Admit Card 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.upsc.gov.in

Step 2 – Click on link ‘e-Admit Card: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (2), 2018’ under ‘What’s New’ on the home page

Step 3 – Click on the link to download admit card

Step 4 – Click on ‘Yes’

Step 5 – Select either registration id or roll number to download the admit card

Step 6 – New page will display

Step 7 – Enter details like registration number or roll number, date of birth and image given

Step 8 – Admit card will display

Step 9 – Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link - https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_NDAII_2018/admit_card.php#hhh1

