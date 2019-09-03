UPSC NDA/NA (II) 2019: Last Date to Apply for NDA and Naval Academy Posts at upsconline.nic.in
UPSC NDA/NA (II) 2019 | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close registration for UPSC NDA II 2019 and UPSC NA II 2019 on Tuesday.
The UPSC had announced the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy recruitment notification on its official website. The official notification for UPSC NDA and NA II recruitment can be accessed here.
The online application form is available in English and Hindi but can only be filled in English. Changes are not allowed in the online application, once it is submitted. If you wish to make any changes, you may submit a fresh application with requisite revision. Your registration ID only for the latest completely submitted application will be considered. It is also advised that the email ID and mobile number be retained for future references.
Fee Payment
To pay fee in cash, candidate should take printout of challan generated online after completion of registration and deposit the fee at an SBI branch after 24 hours of generation of challan. "Pay by cash" mode option will be deactivated at 23.59 hours of 02-09-2019 i.e. one day before the closing date. Applicants who have generated their Pay-in-slip before it is de-activated may pay at the SBI Branch during banking hours on the closing date of application.
How to Apply
Step 1: Go to the official website, upsconline.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC
Step 3: Click on Part II and fill in all the details to register yourself
Step 4: Use registered email id, log-in and fill both forms
Step 5: Check the form carefully before pressing the submit button
Step 6: Download the form and keep a printout
There are 415 vacancies, of which 70 posts are for National Defence Academy and 45 for Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme). The UPSC conducts the NDA and NA examination twice a year. This year, it will conduct the examination on November 17, 2019.
