UPSC Postpones Civil Service Prelims 2020, Check Details at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday has postponed the Civil Services Examination Prelims 2020 indefinitely. The notification in this regard was shared by the Union Public Service Commission on its official website upsc.gov.in. The UPSC Civil Service Exam 2020 was scheduled for May 31.

In a notification issued on the official website of UPSC, the Commission said, “The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020, scheduled to be held on May 31, 2020 therefore stands deferred. Since this examination also serves as the screening test for the Indian Forest Service Examination, the schedule for the Indian Forest Service Examination is also deferred. The situation will be reviewed again on May 20, 2020 and fresh dates for these examinations shall be notified on the UPSC website in due course”.

The commission has further stated, “as and when dates are decided for the deferred tests/examinations, it will be ensured that candidates are given a notice of at least 30 days”.

The decision by the Commission comes in the backdrop of extension of COVID-19 lockdown.

The official notification for filling up 796 posts was released on February 12.

Candidates aspiring for getting selected for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Postal Service (IPS) among other “A” Grade service posts take UPSC Civil Services Exam.

