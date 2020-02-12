Delhi result tally
UPSC Prelims Civil Service Exam 2020: Application Process to Fill 796 Seats Begins at upsc.gov.in
One needs to be in the age group of 21 to 32 years and must have an undergraduate level degree. Relaxation in the maximum age for candidates belonging to reserved categories (SCs. STs, OBCs) will go.
The UPSC building in New Delhi.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the UPSC Civil Service Prelims Exam 2020 application process on Wednesday. The Union Public Service Commission Civil Service Preliminary Examination 2020 application notification was released by the board on its official website https://www.upsc.gov.in/. Candidates aspiring for getting selected for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Postal Service (IPS) among other “A” Grade services are advised to read the official notification
(https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Notification-CSPE_2020_N_Engl.pdf) carefully before applying for the posts. The Union Public Service Commission has released 796 vacancies.
UPSC Civil Service Prelims Exam 2020: Important Dates
The application process to start from – February 12, 2020
The application process to end on – March 3, 2020 at 6 PM
The preliminary examination will be held on May 31, 2020.
UPSC Civil Service Prelims Exam 2020: Eligibility Criteria
One needs to be in the age group of 21 to 32 years and must have an undergraduate level degree. Relaxation in the maximum age for candidates belonging to reserved categories (SCs. STs, OBCs) will go.
Exam Patters
The preliminary exam comprises two papers – Paper I and Paper II (CSAT – Civil Services Aptitude Test). Paper I consists of 100 MCQ-based questions, each carries 2 marks, while CSAT is qualifying in nature, aspirants should score 33 per cent minimum marks in the paper. It has 80 questions and each question carry 2.5 marks. One should be mindful of not attempting wrong numbers, doing this will fetch negative marks. Scores obtained in the preliminary examination are not added for determining the final merit list.
One the aspirants qualify UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) examination and they appear in the main examination and after qualifying it they go for interview and then the Commission prepares final lists of successful candidates.
