UPSC Prelims Result 2018 Likely to be Declared Today at upsc.gov.in. How to Check
The Union Public Services Commission had conducted the UPSC Prelims 2018 exam on June 3, 2018 at 73 exam centres across India. Approximately 3 lakh candidates appeared for the exam this year. UPSC Prelims Result 2018 is expected to be announced at their official website at upsc.gov.in.
UPSC Prelims Result 2018 is likely to be declared on July 10 (today) by the Union Public Service Commission. The UPSC Prelims Result 2018 is expected to be announced at their official website at upsc.gov.in.
Candidates who had taken the UPSC Prelims 2018 Examination should keep an eye out for their UPSC Prelims Result 2018 today. The Union Public Services Commission had conducted the UPSC Prelims 2018 exam on June 3, 2018 at 73 exam centres across India. Approximately 3 lakh candidates appeared for the exam this year.
Please note that the candidates who qualify the UPSC Prelims 2018 will become eligible to give the UPSC Main Exam 2018 which is scheduled for September. Almost 3 lakh candidates appeared for the exam this year.
Below mentioned are the steps to check the UPSC Prelims Result 2018:
Step 1 - Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in
Step 2 - Click on the tag 'UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2018'
Step 3 - Enter required credentials and click on 'submit'
Step 4 - Download your UPSC Prelims Result 2018 and take a print out of it for your future reference.
The UPSC exam 2018 was organised in two parts — Paper-I in the morning and Paper-II in the afternoon. Aspirants need 33 per cent score in Paper II of UPSC Prelims 2018 in order to qualify for UPSC Main Exam 2018.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
