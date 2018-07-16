English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UPSC Recruitment 2018: 12 Posts, Apply Before 2nd August 2018
UPSC aims to recruit candidates for the post of Instrumentation Engineer, Anaesthetist, Assistant Professor (Paediatrics), Lecturer (Pharmacy), Joint Director (Fisheries) and Project Manager (Technical) on probation.
File photo.
UPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 12 vacancies has begun on the official website of Union Public Service Commission, New Delhi - upsc.gov.in.
UPSC aims to recruit candidates for the post of Instrumentation Engineer, Anaesthetist, Assistant Professor (Paediatrics), Lecturer (Pharmacy), Joint Director (Fisheries) and Project Manager (Technical) on probation.
Candidates can apply for more than one post and need to apply separately for each post and pay the fee for each post they are applying for. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 2nd August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.upsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on the ‘Online Recruitment Application’ under ‘Recruitment’ on the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first, enter the details and save the form
Step 4 - Registration number and password will generate
Step 5 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ for the respective post
Step 6 - Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 8 –Download the application form and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/RegistrationFinal.php
Direct Link for Login - https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.25
SC/ ST / PH/ Women Category – NIL
UPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 12
Lecturer (Pharmacy) - 6
Assistant Professor (Paediatrics) - 1
Instrumentation Engineer - 1
Anaesthetist - 1
Joint Director (Fisheries) - 2
Project Manager (Technical) - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Lecturer (Pharmacy) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy with 1st class or Master’s degree in Pharmacy with 1st class or grade points more than 6.75 under CGPA.
Assistant Professor (Paediatrics) – The applicant must possess a Degree of Doctor of Medicine (Paediatrics) from any recognized University or Medical Institution in India.
Instrumentation Engineer – The applicant must possess Degree in Electronics Engineering or Instrumentation Engineering from a recognized university or institution with 3 years of experience in handling independently installation, calibration and maintenance of electronics and electrical instruments for automatic measurement and controls, experience in handling strain gauge, sound and vibration equipment from Central Government or State Government.
Anaesthetist – The applicant must possess a recognized Medical qualification included in the 1st or 2nd Schedule or Part 2 of the 3rd Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.
Joint Director (Fisheries) - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Fisheries Science from a recognized University or MSc in Zoology/ Marine Biology with specialization in Fisheries from a recognized University.
Project Manager (Technical) - The applicant must be BE/ BTech in Information Technology or in Electronics & Communication Engineering or in Computer Science Engineering from a recognized University /Institute.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:
http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Adv_13-2018_Eng_0.pdf
Age Limit:
Lecturer (Pharmacy) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years.
Assistant Professor (Paediatrics) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 45 years.
Instrumentation Engineer – The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years.
Anaesthetist - The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years.
Joint Director (Fisheries) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 40 years.
Project Manager (Technical) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
Also Watch
UPSC aims to recruit candidates for the post of Instrumentation Engineer, Anaesthetist, Assistant Professor (Paediatrics), Lecturer (Pharmacy), Joint Director (Fisheries) and Project Manager (Technical) on probation.
Candidates can apply for more than one post and need to apply separately for each post and pay the fee for each post they are applying for. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 2nd August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.upsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on the ‘Online Recruitment Application’ under ‘Recruitment’ on the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first, enter the details and save the form
Step 4 - Registration number and password will generate
Step 5 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ for the respective post
Step 6 - Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 8 –Download the application form and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/RegistrationFinal.php
Direct Link for Login - https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.25
SC/ ST / PH/ Women Category – NIL
UPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 12
Lecturer (Pharmacy) - 6
Assistant Professor (Paediatrics) - 1
Instrumentation Engineer - 1
Anaesthetist - 1
Joint Director (Fisheries) - 2
Project Manager (Technical) - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Lecturer (Pharmacy) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy with 1st class or Master’s degree in Pharmacy with 1st class or grade points more than 6.75 under CGPA.
Assistant Professor (Paediatrics) – The applicant must possess a Degree of Doctor of Medicine (Paediatrics) from any recognized University or Medical Institution in India.
Instrumentation Engineer – The applicant must possess Degree in Electronics Engineering or Instrumentation Engineering from a recognized university or institution with 3 years of experience in handling independently installation, calibration and maintenance of electronics and electrical instruments for automatic measurement and controls, experience in handling strain gauge, sound and vibration equipment from Central Government or State Government.
Anaesthetist – The applicant must possess a recognized Medical qualification included in the 1st or 2nd Schedule or Part 2 of the 3rd Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.
Joint Director (Fisheries) - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Fisheries Science from a recognized University or MSc in Zoology/ Marine Biology with specialization in Fisheries from a recognized University.
Project Manager (Technical) - The applicant must be BE/ BTech in Information Technology or in Electronics & Communication Engineering or in Computer Science Engineering from a recognized University /Institute.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:
http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Adv_13-2018_Eng_0.pdf
Age Limit:
Lecturer (Pharmacy) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years.
Assistant Professor (Paediatrics) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 45 years.
Instrumentation Engineer – The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years.
Anaesthetist - The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years.
Joint Director (Fisheries) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 40 years.
Project Manager (Technical) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Birthday: Actress Looks Super Happy As She Cuts Cake With Family in England; See Pics
- Wrestling Star Bill Goldberg Crashes his Toyota Tundra Pickup Truck at Goodwood Festival of Speed [Video]
- Britney Spears Suffers a Major Wardrobe Malfunction During Piece of Me Concert
- Tracking Death By WhatsApp: How Over 30 Lives Have Been Lost So Far
- Hrithik Bonds With Sons Hrehaan & Hridaan As They Enjoy Adventurous Vacation in Switzerland, See Pics