UPSC Recruitment 2018: 12 Posts, Apply Before 2nd August 2018

UPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 12 vacancies has begun on the official website of Union Public Service Commission, New Delhi - upsc.gov.in UPSC aims to recruit candidates for the post of Instrumentation Engineer, Anaesthetist, Assistant Professor (Paediatrics), Lecturer (Pharmacy), Joint Director (Fisheries) and Project Manager (Technical) on probation.Candidates can apply for more than one post and need to apply separately for each post and pay the fee for each post they are applying for. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 2nd August 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.upsc.gov.inStep 2 – Click on the ‘Online Recruitment Application’ under ‘Recruitment’ on the home pageStep 3 – Register yourself first, enter the details and save the formStep 4 - Registration number and password will generateStep 5 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ for the respective postStep 6 - Login with required credentialsStep 7 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 8 –Download the application form and take a print out for future referenceDirect Link for Registration - https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/RegistrationFinal.php Direct Link for Login - https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php Unreserved Category – Rs.25SC/ ST / PH/ Women Category – NILTotal Posts: 12Lecturer (Pharmacy) - 6Assistant Professor (Paediatrics) - 1Instrumentation Engineer - 1Anaesthetist - 1Joint Director (Fisheries) - 2Project Manager (Technical) - 1- The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy with 1st class or Master’s degree in Pharmacy with 1st class or grade points more than 6.75 under CGPA.– The applicant must possess a Degree of Doctor of Medicine (Paediatrics) from any recognized University or Medical Institution in India.The applicant must possess Degree in Electronics Engineering or Instrumentation Engineering from a recognized university or institution with 3 years of experience in handling independently installation, calibration and maintenance of electronics and electrical instruments for automatic measurement and controls, experience in handling strain gauge, sound and vibration equipment from Central Government or State Government.The applicant must possess a recognized Medical qualification included in the 1st or 2nd Schedule or Part 2 of the 3rd Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Fisheries Science from a recognized University or MSc in Zoology/ Marine Biology with specialization in Fisheries from a recognized University.The applicant must be BE/ BTech in Information Technology or in Electronics & Communication Engineering or in Computer Science Engineering from a recognized University /Institute.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Adv_13-2018_Eng_0.pdfLecturer (Pharmacy) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years.Assistant Professor (Paediatrics) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 45 years.Instrumentation Engineer – The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years.Anaesthetist - The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years.Joint Director (Fisheries) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 40 years.Project Manager (Technical) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years.Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.