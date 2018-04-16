English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPSC Recruitment 2018: 120 Geologist, Professor, Manager and Other Posts; Apply Before May 3
Candidates must go through the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying.
UPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 120 vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) - upsconline.nic.in.
As per Advertisement No. 07/2018, the last date to apply for these posts is 3rd May 2018 and applicants will be able to print the online application form till 4th May 2018. Candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online before the due date.
How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://upsconline.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on 'ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS'
Step 3 – Register yourself by clicking on 'New Registration'
Step 4 – Click on 'Apply Now' given in front of the post you wish to apply for
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and download the confirmation page
Step 6 – Take a printout for further reference
Direct Link:
https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php
Vacancy Details:
Manager (Marketing and Trade): 1
Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Physiology): 6
Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Plastic Surgery): 7
Assistant Professor (Fire/Civil Engineering): 1
Assistant Geologist: 75
Administrative Officer: 16
Assistant Director Grade-I (Technical): 1
Drugs Inspector: 7
Legal Advisor-cum-Standing Counsel: 1
Head of Department (Information Technology): 1
Principal, Government Polytechnic: 1
Training and Placement Officer: 1
Workshop Superintendent: 1
Assistant Public Prosecutor: 1
Eligibility Criteria, Age limit, Pay Scale:
The eligibility criteria, age limit and pay scale differs for different posts. Candidates must go through the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/oraauth/candidate/download_ad.php?id=182
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.
-
