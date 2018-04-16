UPSC Recruitment 2018: 120 Geologist, Professor, Manager and Other Posts; Apply Before May 3

UPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 120 vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) - upsconline.nic.in.As per Advertisement No. 07/2018, the last date to apply for these posts is 3rd May 2018 and applicants will be able to print the online application form till 4th May 2018. Candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online before the due date.Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://upsconline.nic.in/Step 2 – Click on 'ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS'Step 3 – Register yourself by clicking on 'New Registration'Step 4 – Click on 'Apply Now' given in front of the post you wish to apply forStep 5 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and download the confirmation pageStep 6 – Take a printout for further referencehttps://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.phpManager (Marketing and Trade): 1Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Physiology): 6Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Plastic Surgery): 7Assistant Professor (Fire/Civil Engineering): 1Assistant Geologist: 75Administrative Officer: 16Assistant Director Grade-I (Technical): 1Drugs Inspector: 7Legal Advisor-cum-Standing Counsel: 1Head of Department (Information Technology): 1Principal, Government Polytechnic: 1Training and Placement Officer: 1Workshop Superintendent: 1Assistant Public Prosecutor: 1The eligibility criteria, age limit and pay scale differs for different posts. Candidates must go through the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/oraauth/candidate/download_ad.php?id=182Candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.