UPSC Recruitment 2018: 13 Posts, Apply Before 12th April 2018

UPSC aims to fill 13 permanent and temporary posts Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Drugs Controller, Assistant Drugs Controller, Assistant Professor (Electrical Engineering), Additional Government Advocate, Joint Secretary and Legal Adviser in various departments.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 26, 2018, 5:24 PM IST
(Image for representation only.)
UPSC Recruitment 2018 application process has begun on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) - upsconline.nic.in

UPSC aims to fill 13 permanent and temporary posts Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Drugs Controller, Assistant Drugs Controller, Assistant Professor (Electrical Engineering), Additional Government Advocate, Joint Secretary and Legal Adviser in various departments. Eligible and interested candidates must apply online on or before 12th April 2018, next month, by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://upsconline.nic.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS’

Step 3 – Click on New Registration to generate your Registration ID and Password

Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ given in front of the relevant post name viz:

Assistant Commissioner (Cooperation/Credit)
Deputy Drugs Controller (I) (Medical Devices)
Assistant Drugs Controller (I) (Medical Devices)
Assistant Professor (Electrical Engineering)
Additional Government Advocate
Joint Secretary and Legal Adviser

Step 5 – Enter your Registration Id and Password and submit

Step 6 – Complete the application process

Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php

Candidates must read through the official advertisement number 06/2018 at the url mentioned below:

https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/oraauth/candidate/download_ad.php?id=181

UPSC Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details
Assistant Commissioner (Cooperation/Credit) - 1
Deputy Drugs Controller (I) (Medical Devices) - 1
Assistant Drugs Controller (I) (Medical Devices) - 2
Assistant Professor (Electrical Engineering) - 1
Additional Government Advocate - 2
Joint Secretary and Legal Adviser - 6

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
