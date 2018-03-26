English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPSC Recruitment 2018: 13 Posts, Apply Before 12th April 2018
UPSC aims to fill 13 permanent and temporary posts Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Drugs Controller, Assistant Drugs Controller, Assistant Professor (Electrical Engineering), Additional Government Advocate, Joint Secretary and Legal Adviser in various departments.
(Image for representation only.)
UPSC Recruitment 2018 application process has begun on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) - upsconline.nic.in
UPSC aims to fill 13 permanent and temporary posts Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Drugs Controller, Assistant Drugs Controller, Assistant Professor (Electrical Engineering), Additional Government Advocate, Joint Secretary and Legal Adviser in various departments. Eligible and interested candidates must apply online on or before 12th April 2018, next month, by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://upsconline.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS’
Step 3 – Click on New Registration to generate your Registration ID and Password
Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ given in front of the relevant post name viz:
Assistant Commissioner (Cooperation/Credit)
Deputy Drugs Controller (I) (Medical Devices)
Assistant Drugs Controller (I) (Medical Devices)
Assistant Professor (Electrical Engineering)
Additional Government Advocate
Joint Secretary and Legal Adviser
Step 5 – Enter your Registration Id and Password and submit
Step 6 – Complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php
Candidates must read through the official advertisement number 06/2018 at the url mentioned below:
https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/oraauth/candidate/download_ad.php?id=181
UPSC Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details
Assistant Commissioner (Cooperation/Credit) - 1
Deputy Drugs Controller (I) (Medical Devices) - 1
Assistant Drugs Controller (I) (Medical Devices) - 2
Assistant Professor (Electrical Engineering) - 1
Additional Government Advocate - 2
Joint Secretary and Legal Adviser - 6
