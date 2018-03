UPSC Recruitment 2018: 13 Posts, Apply Before 12th April 2018

UPSC Recruitment 2018 application process has begun on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) - upsconline.nic.in UPSC aims to fill 13 permanent and temporary posts Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Drugs Controller, Assistant Drugs Controller, Assistant Professor (Electrical Engineering), Additional Government Advocate, Joint Secretary and Legal Adviser in various departments. Eligible and interested candidates must apply online on or before 12th April 2018, next month, by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://upsconline.nic.in Step 2 – Click on ‘ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS’ Step 3 – Click on New Registration to generate your Registration ID and PasswordStep 4 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ given in front of the relevant post name viz:Assistant Commissioner (Cooperation/Credit)Deputy Drugs Controller (I) (Medical Devices)Assistant Drugs Controller (I) (Medical Devices)Assistant Professor (Electrical Engineering)Additional Government AdvocateJoint Secretary and Legal AdviserStep 5 – Enter your Registration Id and Password and submitStep 6 – Complete the application processStep 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php Candidates must read through the official advertisement number 06/2018 at the url mentioned below:Assistant Commissioner (Cooperation/Credit) - 1Deputy Drugs Controller (I) (Medical Devices) - 1Assistant Drugs Controller (I) (Medical Devices) - 2Assistant Professor (Electrical Engineering) - 1Additional Government Advocate - 2Joint Secretary and Legal Adviser - 6