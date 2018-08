UPSC Recruitment 2018: 21 Lecturer, Drug Inspector Posts, Apply Before September 13

UPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 21 vacancies for the post of Lecturer and Drug Inspector has begun on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) – upsconline.nic.in.UPSC has released Advertisement No. 16/2018, as per which, it aims to recruit 3 Lecturers (Arabic, Burmese and Russian) for School of Foreign Languages (SFL), Ministry of Defence; 17 Drugs Inspectors for CDSCO, Ministry of Health; and 1 Lecturer (Automobile Engineering) for Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi. The application process for the same has begun and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 13th September 2018, by following the instructions given below:How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://upsconline.nic.in Step 2 – Click onONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS