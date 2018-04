UPSC Recruitment 2018: 71 Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts, Apply Before May 17

UPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 71 vacancies for Teaching and Non-Teaching posts has begun on official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), New Delhi - upsc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before May 17, 2018, by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.upsc.gov.in Step 2 – Under ‘Recruitment’ tab, click on ‘Online Recruitment Application (ORA)’Step 3 – Click on ‘New Registration’Step 4 – Register yourself and then click on ‘Apply’ given in front of relevant postStep 5 – Enter your registration Id and passwordStep 6 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and submitStep 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceUnreserved/ OBC Category - Rs.25SC/ST/PH/Women Category – NILLecturer (Electronics & Communication Engineering) - 24Lecturer (Plastic Technology) - 7Lecturer (Chemical Engineering) - 5Marketing Officer - 28Assistant Director - 3Assistant Executive Engineer - 4Total Posts: 71– The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in the Electronics & Communication Engineering with 1st class or equivalent from a recognized University/Institute.- The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Plastic Technology with 1st class or equivalent from a recognized University/Institute.The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in the Chemical Engineering with 1st class or equivalent from a recognized University/Institute.- The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Agriculture or Botany or Agricultural Economics or Agricultural Marketing or Economics or Commerce with Economics from a recognized University.The applicant must possess B.V. Sc or B.V. Sc and Animal Husbandry Degree from a recognized University.- The applicant must possess Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix for different posts:The upper age-limit for all posts varies from 30 to 35 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement.The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an interview.