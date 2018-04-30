GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UPSC Recruitment 2018: 71 Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts, Apply Before May 17

UPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 71 vacancies for Teaching and Non-Teaching posts has begun

Contributor Content

Updated:April 30, 2018, 3:28 PM IST
(Image for representation only.)
UPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 71 vacancies for Teaching and Non-Teaching posts has begun on official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), New Delhi - upsc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before May 17, 2018, by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2018 Teaching and Non-Teaching posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.upsc.gov.in

Step 2 – Under ‘Recruitment’ tab, click on ‘Online Recruitment Application (ORA)’

Step 3 – Click on ‘New Registration’

Step 4 – Register yourself and then click on ‘Apply’ given in front of relevant post

Step 5 – Enter your registration Id and password

Step 6 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and submit

Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link - https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php

Application Fee:

Unreserved/ OBC Category - Rs.25

SC/ST/PH/Women Category – NIL

 

UPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Lecturer (Electronics & Communication Engineering) - 24

Lecturer (Plastic Technology) - 7

Lecturer (Chemical Engineering) - 5

Marketing Officer - 28

Assistant Director - 3

Assistant Executive Engineer - 4
Total Posts:  71

Eligibility Criteria:

Lecturer (Electronics & Communication Engineering) – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in the Electronics & Communication Engineering with 1st class or equivalent from a recognized University/Institute.

Lecturer (Plastic Technology) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Plastic Technology with 1st class or equivalent from a recognized University/Institute.

Lecturer (Chemical Engineering) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in the Chemical Engineering with 1st class or equivalent from a recognized University/Institute.

Marketing Officer - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Agriculture or Botany or Agricultural Economics or Agricultural Marketing or Economics or Commerce with Economics from a recognized University.

Assistant Director - The applicant must possess B.V. Sc or B.V. Sc and Animal Husbandry Degree from a recognized University.

Assistant Executive Engineer - The applicant must possess Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University.

Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix for different posts:

http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Advt-08-18-ORA-Engl_0.pdf

Age Limit:

The upper age-limit for all posts varies from 30 to 35 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement.

Selection Process:

The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an interview.

