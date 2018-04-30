English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPSC Recruitment 2018: 71 Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts, Apply Before May 17
UPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 71 vacancies for Teaching and Non-Teaching posts has begun
(Image for representation only.)
UPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 71 vacancies for Teaching and Non-Teaching posts has begun on official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), New Delhi - upsc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before May 17, 2018, by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2018 Teaching and Non-Teaching posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.upsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Under ‘Recruitment’ tab, click on ‘Online Recruitment Application (ORA)’
Step 3 – Click on ‘New Registration’
Step 4 – Register yourself and then click on ‘Apply’ given in front of relevant post
Step 5 – Enter your registration Id and password
Step 6 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and submit
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category - Rs.25
SC/ST/PH/Women Category – NIL
UPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Lecturer (Electronics & Communication Engineering) - 24
Lecturer (Plastic Technology) - 7
Lecturer (Chemical Engineering) - 5
Marketing Officer - 28
Assistant Director - 3
Assistant Executive Engineer - 4
Total Posts: 71
Eligibility Criteria:
Lecturer (Electronics & Communication Engineering) – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in the Electronics & Communication Engineering with 1st class or equivalent from a recognized University/Institute.
Lecturer (Plastic Technology) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Plastic Technology with 1st class or equivalent from a recognized University/Institute.
Lecturer (Chemical Engineering) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in the Chemical Engineering with 1st class or equivalent from a recognized University/Institute.
Marketing Officer - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Agriculture or Botany or Agricultural Economics or Agricultural Marketing or Economics or Commerce with Economics from a recognized University.
Assistant Director - The applicant must possess B.V. Sc or B.V. Sc and Animal Husbandry Degree from a recognized University.
Assistant Executive Engineer - The applicant must possess Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix for different posts:
http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Advt-08-18-ORA-Engl_0.pdf
Age Limit:
The upper age-limit for all posts varies from 30 to 35 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement.
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an interview.
