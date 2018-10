UPSC Recruitment 2018: 81 Posts in Ministry of Defence, Health & Labor, Apply Before 1st November 2018

UPSC Recruitment 2018 application process via Online Recruitment Applications (ORA) has begun for various posts on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) - upsconline.nic.in . UPSC aims to recruit 81 candidates for various posts and departments viz Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Ministry of Labour and Employment. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and submit their online applications on or before 1st November 2018:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://upsconline.nic.in/ Step 2 – Click on the url that reads, ‘ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS’Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ tab given in front of the post you wish to apply forStep 4 – Register yourself and login to your profileStep 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application processStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php Application Fee:General and OBC male candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs.25 either online or offline at SBI bank.Women and all SC/ST/PH candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.Eligibility Criteria/Age-Limit/Pay Scale:The Eligibility Criteria/Age-Limit/Pay Scale varies for different posts, thus, candidates must read through the official notification given below to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Official Notification:UPSC Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:Ministry of Defence:Assistant Engineers – 3Deputy Architects – 7Principal Design Officer (Electrical) – 1Ministry of Health & Family Welfare:Refrigeration Engineer – 1Ministry of Labour and Employment:Deputy Director (Safety) (Civil) – 1Directorate General Factory Advice Service& Labour Institute:Additional Assistant Director (Safety) – 1Directorate General of Mines Safety, Ministry of Labour and Employment:Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical) – 23Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mining) – 44