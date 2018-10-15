English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPSC Recruitment 2018: 81 Posts in Ministry of Defence, Health & Labor, Apply Before 1st November 2018
UPSC aims to recruit 81 candidates for various posts and departments viz Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Ministry of Labour and Employment. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their online applications on or before November 1.
Image for Representation.
UPSC Recruitment 2018 application process via Online Recruitment Applications (ORA) has begun for various posts on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) - upsconline.nic.in. UPSC aims to recruit 81 candidates for various posts and departments viz Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Ministry of Labour and Employment. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and submit their online applications on or before 1st November 2018:
How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://upsconline.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on the url that reads, ‘ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ tab given in front of the post you wish to apply for
Step 4 – Register yourself and login to your profile
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php
Application Fee:
General and OBC male candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs.25 either online or offline at SBI bank.
Women and all SC/ST/PH candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.
Eligibility Criteria/Age-Limit/Pay Scale:
The Eligibility Criteria/Age-Limit/Pay Scale varies for different posts, thus, candidates must read through the official notification given below to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Notification:
http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Advt-19-18-ORA-Engl.pdf
UPSC Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:
Ministry of Defence:
Assistant Engineers – 3
Deputy Architects – 7
Principal Design Officer (Electrical) – 1
Ministry of Health & Family Welfare:
Refrigeration Engineer – 1
Ministry of Labour and Employment:
Deputy Director (Safety) (Civil) – 1
Directorate General Factory Advice Service& Labour Institute:
Additional Assistant Director (Safety) – 1
Directorate General of Mines Safety, Ministry of Labour and Employment:
Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical) – 23
Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mining) – 44
