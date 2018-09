UPSC Recruitment 2018: Application Process Begins at upsonline.nic.in. How to Apply

UPSC Recruitment 2018 application process has begun on the online services web portal of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) - upsonline.nic.in . The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to fill various posts viz Director, Lecturer and Economic Officers. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online for the relevant job on or before 27th September 2018.Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://upsconline.nic.in Step 2 – Click onONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTSStep 3 – Register yourself and then click on Apply Now given in front of the post you wish to apply under Advertisement No. 17/2018Step 4 – Enter your Registration ID, Password, Captcha Code and SubmitStep 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee, and complete the application processStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link: https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php Application fee:General & OBC Males – Rs.25SC/ST/PH/Women – NilUPSC Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:Economic Officer: 4Director (Institute), Indian Institute of Handloom Technology: 3Lecturer (Architectural Assistantship): 3Official Advertisement:The eligibility criterion, age-limit and pay scale differs for the posts mentioned above, therefore candidates must refer to theofficial notification as given below:Selection Process:Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their online application forms. Shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Interview round.