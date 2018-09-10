English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPSC Recruitment 2018: Application Process Begins at upsonline.nic.in. How to Apply
Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online for the relevant job on or before 27th September 2018 at upsonline.nic.in.
The UPSC building in New Delhi.
Loading...
UPSC Recruitment 2018 application process has begun on the online services web portal of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) - upsonline.nic.in. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to fill various posts viz Director, Lecturer and Economic Officers. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online for the relevant job on or before 27th September 2018.
How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://upsconline.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on
ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS
Step 3 – Register yourself and then click on Apply Now given in front of the post you wish to apply under Advertisement No. 17/2018
Step 4 – Enter your Registration ID, Password, Captcha Code and Submit
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee, and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link: https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php
Application fee:
General & OBC Males – Rs.25
SC/ST/PH/Women – Nil
UPSC Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:
Economic Officer: 4
Director (Institute), Indian Institute of Handloom Technology: 3
Lecturer (Architectural Assistantship): 3
Official Advertisement:
The eligibility criterion, age-limit and pay scale differs for the posts mentioned above, therefore candidates must refer to the
official notification as given below:
https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/oraauth/candidate/download_ad.php?id=193
Selection Process:
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their online application forms. Shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Interview round.
How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://upsconline.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on
ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS
Step 3 – Register yourself and then click on Apply Now given in front of the post you wish to apply under Advertisement No. 17/2018
Step 4 – Enter your Registration ID, Password, Captcha Code and Submit
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee, and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link: https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php
Application fee:
General & OBC Males – Rs.25
SC/ST/PH/Women – Nil
UPSC Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:
Economic Officer: 4
Director (Institute), Indian Institute of Handloom Technology: 3
Lecturer (Architectural Assistantship): 3
Official Advertisement:
The eligibility criterion, age-limit and pay scale differs for the posts mentioned above, therefore candidates must refer to the
official notification as given below:
https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/oraauth/candidate/download_ad.php?id=193
Selection Process:
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their online application forms. Shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Interview round.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sui Dhaaga Song Khatar Patar has Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma Going for the Kill; Watch Video
- Ben Affleck Gets a Haircut, Enjoys Workout Before Returning to Rehab; See Pics
- Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Clocks 241 kmph Speed at Bonneville Salt Flats
- Mumbaikars Were Concerned About Idlis More than Local Trains on Bharat Bandh
- Gilchrist Wants India to be Patient with Pant, Give Him a ‘Nice Run’ in Tests
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...