UPSC Recruitment 2018: Application Process Begins at upsonline.nic.in. How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online for the relevant job on or before 27th September 2018 at upsonline.nic.in.

News18.com

Updated:September 10, 2018, 7:18 PM IST
UPSC Recruitment 2018: Application Process Begins at upsonline.nic.in. How to Apply
The UPSC building in New Delhi.
UPSC Recruitment 2018 application process has begun on the online services web portal of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) - upsonline.nic.in. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to fill various posts viz Director, Lecturer and Economic Officers. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online for the relevant job on or before 27th September 2018.


How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://upsconline.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on

ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS


Step 3 – Register yourself and then click on Apply Now given in front of the post you wish to apply under Advertisement No. 17/2018
Step 4 – Enter your Registration ID, Password, Captcha Code and Submit
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee, and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link: https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php

Application fee:
General & OBC Males – Rs.25
SC/ST/PH/Women – Nil
UPSC Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:

Economic Officer: 4

Director (Institute), Indian Institute of Handloom Technology: 3

Lecturer (Architectural Assistantship): 3

Official Advertisement:

The eligibility criterion, age-limit and pay scale differs for the posts mentioned above, therefore candidates must refer to the
official notification as given below:
https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/oraauth/candidate/download_ad.php?id=193

Selection Process:
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their online application forms. Shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Interview round.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
