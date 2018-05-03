English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPSC Recruitment 2018 for 120 Professor, Manager, Geologist and Other Posts Closes Tonight at upsconline.nic.in; Apply Now
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aims to fill 120 vacancies for various posts.
(Image for representation only.)
UPSC Recruitment 2018 application process for Advertisement No. 07/2018 is closing tonight on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) - upsconline.nic.in.
UPSC aims to fill 120 vacancies for various posts and interested candidates must apply online at the earliest by the following the instructions given below:
How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://upsconline.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on 'ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS'
Step 3 – Register yourself by clicking on 'New Registration'
Step 4 – Click on 'Apply Now' given in front of the post you wish to apply for
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and download the confirmation page
Step 6 – Take a printout for further reference
Direct Link:
https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php
Candidates will be able to download the confirmation page till 4th May 2018.
Vacancy Details:
Manager (Marketing and Trade): 1
Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Physiology): 6
Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Plastic Surgery): 7
Assistant Professor (Fire/Civil Engineering): 1
Assistant Geologist: 75
Administrative Officer: 16
Assistant Director Grade-I (Technical): 1
Drugs Inspector: 7
Legal Advisor-cum-Standing Counsel: 1
Head of Department (Information Technology): 1
Principal, Government Polytechnic: 1
Training and Placement Officer: 1
Workshop Superintendent: 1
Assistant Public Prosecutor: 1
Eligibility Criteria, Age limit, Pay Scale:
The eligibility criteria, age limit and pay scale differs for different posts. Candidates must go through the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/oraauth/candidate/download_ad.php?id=182
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.
Also Watch
UPSC aims to fill 120 vacancies for various posts and interested candidates must apply online at the earliest by the following the instructions given below:
How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://upsconline.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on 'ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS'
Step 3 – Register yourself by clicking on 'New Registration'
Step 4 – Click on 'Apply Now' given in front of the post you wish to apply for
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and download the confirmation page
Step 6 – Take a printout for further reference
Direct Link:
https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php
Candidates will be able to download the confirmation page till 4th May 2018.
Vacancy Details:
Manager (Marketing and Trade): 1
Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Physiology): 6
Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Plastic Surgery): 7
Assistant Professor (Fire/Civil Engineering): 1
Assistant Geologist: 75
Administrative Officer: 16
Assistant Director Grade-I (Technical): 1
Drugs Inspector: 7
Legal Advisor-cum-Standing Counsel: 1
Head of Department (Information Technology): 1
Principal, Government Polytechnic: 1
Training and Placement Officer: 1
Workshop Superintendent: 1
Assistant Public Prosecutor: 1
Eligibility Criteria, Age limit, Pay Scale:
The eligibility criteria, age limit and pay scale differs for different posts. Candidates must go through the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/oraauth/candidate/download_ad.php?id=182
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Omerta Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Is a Fascinating Fact-File Without Any Insights On Omar Saeed's Life
- National Film Awards: When The Show Must Go On, Despite Boycott By Winners
- Virat Kohli to Star for Surrey in Maiden County Stint With Eye on England Tour
- IPL 2018: Best Moments Shared on Facebook; Dhoni's 33 Sixes, Tendulkar's 15-Yr Old Pic And More
- IPL 2018: There's Method Behind the Madness of MI Star Suryakumar Yadav