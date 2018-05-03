UPSC Recruitment 2018 for 120 Professor, Manager, Geologist and Other Posts Closes Tonight at upsconline.nic.in; Apply Now

UPSC Recruitment 2018 application process for Advertisement No. 07/2018 is closing tonight on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) - upsconline.nic.in.UPSC aims to fill 120 vacancies for various posts and interested candidates must apply online at the earliest by the following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://upsconline.nic.in/Step 2 – Click on 'ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS'Step 3 – Register yourself by clicking on 'New Registration'Step 4 – Click on 'Apply Now' given in front of the post you wish to apply forStep 5 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and download the confirmation pageStep 6 – Take a printout for further referencehttps://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.phpCandidates will be able to download the confirmation page till 4th May 2018.Manager (Marketing and Trade): 1Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Physiology): 6Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Plastic Surgery): 7Assistant Professor (Fire/Civil Engineering): 1Assistant Geologist: 75Administrative Officer: 16Assistant Director Grade-I (Technical): 1: 7Legal Advisor-cum-Standing Counsel: 1Head of Department (Information Technology): 1Principal, Government Polytechnic: 1Training and Placement Officer: 1Workshop Superintendent: 1Assistant Public Prosecutor: 1The eligibility criteria, age limit and pay scale differs for different posts. Candidates must go through the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/oraauth/candidate/download_ad.php?id=182Candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.