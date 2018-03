UPSC Recruitment 2018 for Legal Officer, Translator and more at upsconline.nic.in; Apply before 29th March 2018

UPSC Recruitment 2018 to fill 26 vacancies for the posts of translator, legal officer, public prosecutor, stores officer and lecturer for various ministries of the Government of India has begun today on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) - upsconline.nic.in. The selected candidates will be appointed on a probation period of 1 year. As per Advertisement No. 05/2018 released by UPSC, candidates interested in applying for these posts must apply online on or before 29th March 2018. Candidates can follow the instructions below and apply now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://upsconline.nic.in Step 2 – Click on,Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ given in front of relevant Job PositionStep 4 – Register online and login to your profileStep 5 – Fill the application form and complete the application processStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceTranslator (Burmese) – 1Translator (Dari/Persian) – 1Legal Officer (Grade-II) – 5Public Prosecutor – 4Stores Officer – 4Senior Lecturer (Textile Processing) – 1Online Registration Begins – 12th March 2018Online Registration Ends – 29th March 2018Last Date to Print Submitted Application – 30th March 2018The educational qualification and experience required for the above mentioned posts differ therefore candidates must click on the Job Post to ascertain their eligibility and know the pay scale before applying.Candidates will be selected on the basis of interviews.