UPSC Recruitment 2018 for Legal Officer, Translator and more at upsconline.nic.in; Apply before 29th March 2018
The selected candidates will be appointed on a probation period of 1 year.
Screen grab of the official website of Union Public Service Commission.
UPSC Recruitment 2018 to fill 26 vacancies for the posts of translator, legal officer, public prosecutor, stores officer and lecturer for various ministries of the Government of India has begun today on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) - upsconline.nic.in. The selected candidates will be appointed on a probation period of 1 year. As per Advertisement No. 05/2018 released by UPSC, candidates interested in applying for these posts must apply online on or before 29th March 2018. Candidates can follow the instructions below and apply now:
How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://upsconline.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on,
“ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS”
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ given in front of relevant Job Position
Step 4 – Register online and login to your profile
Step 5 – Fill the application form and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
UPSC Recruitment 2018 - Advertisement No. 05/2018 - Vacancy Details
Translator (Burmese) – 1
Translator (Dari/Persian) – 1
Legal Officer (Grade-II) – 5
Public Prosecutor – 4
Stores Officer – 4
Senior Lecturer (Textile Processing) – 1
UPSC Recruitment 2018 - Important Dates:
Online Registration Begins – 12th March 2018
Online Registration Ends – 29th March 2018
Last Date to Print Submitted Application – 30th March 2018
Eligibility Criteria:
The educational qualification and experience required for the above mentioned posts differ therefore candidates must click on the Job Post to ascertain their eligibility and know the pay scale before applying.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of interviews.
