English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPSC Releases Civil Services 2017 Marks, Topper Scored 55.6 Percent
First-rank holder Durishetty Anudeep scored 1,126 marks — 950 in the written test and 176 in the interview — out of 2,025, according to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
Durishetty Anudeep, an IRS officer (Customs and Central Excise cadre), is posted as an Assistant Commissioner in Hyderabad. (TV Grab/CNN-News18)
New Delhi: The UPSC has released the marks of candidates who cleared the civil services 2017 examination and the first-rank holder, Durishetty Anudeep, has got 55.60 per cent marks, reflecting the tough standards of the test.
The 28-year old Indian Revenue Service Officer scored 1,126 marks — 950 in the written test and 176 in the interview — out of 2,025, according to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The main exam is of 1,750 marks and the interview 275.
Anu Kumari, who stood second, secured 55.50 per cent or 1,124 marks (937 in written and 187 in interview).
Sachin Gupta, who ranked third, got 55.40 per cent marks — 946 in the written exam and 176 in the interview.
The result of the civil services examination 2017 was declared on April 27. A total of 990 candidates — 750 men and 240 women — have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to central government services on the basis of the test.
Himankshi Bharadwaj, who got the 990th rank, got 40.98 per cent marks —830 (687 in written and 143 in interview).
The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages preliminary, main and interview to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.
The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2017 was conducted on June 18, 2017. As many as 9,57,590 candidates had applied for it and 4,56,625 actually took it.
As many as 13,366 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (main) examination held in October-November, 2017.
Of them, 2,568 candidates qualified for the personality test or interview conducted in February-April, 2018.
The 2016 exam topper Nandini KR had got 55.3 % or 1,120 (927 in main and 193 in interview) marks out of 2,025. The civil services topper of 2015, Tina Dabi, had scored 52.49 per cent or 1,063 marks.
Also Watch
The 28-year old Indian Revenue Service Officer scored 1,126 marks — 950 in the written test and 176 in the interview — out of 2,025, according to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The main exam is of 1,750 marks and the interview 275.
Anu Kumari, who stood second, secured 55.50 per cent or 1,124 marks (937 in written and 187 in interview).
Sachin Gupta, who ranked third, got 55.40 per cent marks — 946 in the written exam and 176 in the interview.
The result of the civil services examination 2017 was declared on April 27. A total of 990 candidates — 750 men and 240 women — have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to central government services on the basis of the test.
Himankshi Bharadwaj, who got the 990th rank, got 40.98 per cent marks —830 (687 in written and 143 in interview).
The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages preliminary, main and interview to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.
The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2017 was conducted on June 18, 2017. As many as 9,57,590 candidates had applied for it and 4,56,625 actually took it.
As many as 13,366 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (main) examination held in October-November, 2017.
Of them, 2,568 candidates qualified for the personality test or interview conducted in February-April, 2018.
The 2016 exam topper Nandini KR had got 55.3 % or 1,120 (927 in main and 193 in interview) marks out of 2,025. The civil services topper of 2015, Tina Dabi, had scored 52.49 per cent or 1,063 marks.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
Friday 04 May , 2018 Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Alex Ferguson in Intensive Care After Brain Surgery, Recovering Well
- Sonam-Anand Wedding: Kapoors and Ahujas Likely to Dress in Ensembles by This Designer
- Apple Watch Series 3 With Cellular Up For Pre-Order on Jio And Airtel; Price Starts At Rs 39,080
- 102 Not Out: Want Everyone to Remember The Father-Son Avatars Forever, Says Preetisheel Singh
- India Clubbed With UAE, Thailand and Bahrain in Asian Cup