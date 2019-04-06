Adivasi Girl from Wayanad Cracks Civil Service Examinations, Creates History

Sreedhanya Suresh from Kerala’s Wayanad district created history on Friday by becoming the first adivasi student from the state to crack the UPSC civil service examination.Sreedhanya, who hails from Idiyamvayal, Pozhuthana, in Wayanad district secured 410th rank in the examination. Sreedhanya belongs to the Kurichiya community, considered the second-largest tribal community in Wayanad district.Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Facebook to congratulate Sreedhanya. He wrote, “Congratulations for sreedhanya who made a big victory in upsc exams battling her social conditions”.Kerala Health and Social Welfare minister K K Shailaja said, “This is a historic moment for the people of Wayanad. For the first time in Kerala’s history, an adivasi girl has cleared civil services exam. Sreedhanya from Idiyamvayal of Pozhuthan in Wayanad has secured 410 rank in UPSE exams, wish her all the best,” she wrote on Facebook.The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results of 2018 civil services final examination on Friday. The toppers this year are Kanishak Kataria and Srushti Jayant Deshmukh.