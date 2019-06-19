UPSC Result 2019: UPSC Declares NDA, NA Results at upsc.gov.in. Check via Direct Link

UPSC Result NDA, NA 2019 | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) written examination. The PDF versions of UPSC NDA Result 2019 were uploaded on the Commission’s official website upsc.gov.in. The UPSC Result 2019 can also be downloaded through the direct URL.

The UPSC conducted National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) written examination on April 21 for granting admission to selected candidates depending on their overall performance to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

According to information available in the official press note of UPSC NDA, NA Result 2019, the scorecard of qualifying candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of final result. Further, it has mandated all the shortlisted candidates of UPSC NDA Result 2019, UPSC NA Result 2019 to complete registration process for subsequent interview round at Indian Army Recruiting website at joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks. Further communication regarding allotted selection centres and dates for interview will be provided to candidates on their registered email IDs.

UPSC 2019: Steps to download UPSC NDA, NA Result 2019

All candidates who took the entrance and are waiting for UPSC NDA Result 2019, UPSC NA Result 2019 can check their qualifying status through the Commission’s homepage. Steps are given below-

Step 1- Visit Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) official website upsc.gov.in

UPSC NDA/ NA results 2019

Step 2- On homepage, under what new section, you will get ‘UPSC NDA Result 2019, UPSC NA Result 2019’ link on it

Step 3- Click on it and you will be redirected to new window, here click on document tab

Step 4- A pdf file containing UPSC Result 2019 for NDA , UPSC NA Result 2019 will appear on the screen

Step 5- Check your roll number with Ctrl+ F key to know if you have passed the UPSC 2019 NDA, NA examination

Step 6- Take a print out for further reference.