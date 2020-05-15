UPSC Result 2020 for Various Exams Announced at upsc.gov.in, Direct link

The Union Public Service Commission has announced the UPSC Result 2020 for various examinations. The UPSC Results 2020 are declared for the post of Senior Examiner, Assistant Legal Adviser, Company Prosecutor, Deputy Central Intelligence Officer and Joint Assistant Director. All the candidates who appeared for these examinations can check their result on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The examination for all the above-mentioned posts was held in the month of March 2020. The commission conducted a combined computer-based recruitment test (CBT) for all the posts on March 8.

Based on the CBT, UPSC has shortlisted candidates on the provisional basis. All the selected candidates who satisfy or fulfil all the eligibility conditions will be allowed to appear for the interview round, as mentioned in the official notification.

Here’s how to check UPSC Result 2020







Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘What’s New’ section

Step 3: On the next page, click on the link for the written result of the post you applied for

Step 4: A PDF file will open along with the list of all the candidates who have qualified

Step 5: Check the result and download the page for future need

UPSC Result 2020 Direct Link







· Joint assistant director in the directorate of coordination police wireless (13 posts)

· Deputy central intelligence officer (technical) in intelligence bureau (27 posts)

· Company prosecutor in ministry of corporate affairs (5 posts)

· Company prosecutor in ministry of corporate affairs (11 posts)

· Assistant legal adviser in enforcement directorate, department of revenue (5 posts)

· Senior examiner of trade marks and geographical indications (10 posts)

· Examiner of trade marks and geographical indications (65 posts)



All the candidates who have not been shortlisted in the recruitment test can check the official website for an update on their marks obtained.