The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board or the UPSEB is expected to declare the UP Board Class 10 and 12 Exams 2019 in April last week at upresults.nic.in . However, the time of the announcement of UP Board Class 10 and 12 Exams 2019 result has not been declared yet.A senior official of UPSEB said that the results of Class 10, 12 examinations will be announced in the last week of April and the UP board will convey the exact date and time soon after the examinations are over.UP Board students who took the UP Board Exams must visit the official websites at upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic .in to check their UP Board Class 10 and 12 Exam results.This year, following stringent measures to prevent cheating in the UP class 10 and 12 board exams, officials said that the examinations went smoothly under strict vigilance.In one of the incidents, after mass cheating was reported in Muzaffarnagar, the UP board took strict actions and arrested 17 people, including 14 invigilators.A total of 58,06,922 students (31,95,603 in high school and 26,11,319 in intermediate) have registered for UP board examination.