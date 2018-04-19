English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPSEE 2018 Admit card for Offline Exam to be Released Tomorrow at upsee.nic.in; Exam on 29th April 2018
Candidates seeking admissions to various technical Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Diploma and Integrated courses in the institutions of Uttar Pradesh have applied for UPSEE 2018.
Screen grab of the official website of UPSEE
UPSEE 2018 Admit card is scheduled to be released tomorrow by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow on the official website of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2018– upsee.nic.in. ‘Availability of Admit Cards for Offline Examination: April 20th 2018’ read an official notification.
Candidates seeking admissions to various technical Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Diploma and Integrated courses in the institutions of Uttar Pradesh have applied for UPSEE 2018. The application process for UPSEE 2018 began in January 2018 and concluded in March 2018. The entrance examinations are scheduled to be organized on 29th April 2018 for B.Tech and Undergraduate programmes and on 5th& 6th May for admissions to Postgraduate courses.UPSEE 2018 is being conducted in both online and offline modes and will comprise of Objectivetype questions carrying 4 mark each.
Candidates who have applied for the offline examinations viz Paper 1,2,3 and 4must follow the Admit Card link on the official website and login to their profile to download their Admit Card and take a printout for future reference. Paper 1 to 3 will be conducted from 10am to 1pm, while Paper 4 will be organized from 3pm to 5:30pm on 29th April 2018.
