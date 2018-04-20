English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPSEE 2018 Admit Card Released for Paper 1 to 4, Download Now!
UPSEE 2018 Admit Card for Paper 1 to 4 has been released just now on the official website of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2018– upsee.nic.in. The admit cards of UPSEE 2018 for UG, MCA (Integrated) & MBA (Integrated) Course – 2018 are available for download now.
Official website of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination.
UPSEE 2018 Admit Card for Paper 1 to 4 has been released just now on the official website of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2018– upsee.nic.in. The admit cards of UPSEE 2018 for UG, MCA (Integrated) & MBA (Integrated) Course – 2018 are available for download now. Candidates who are gearing up for Offline exams scheduled on 29th April 2018 for Paper 1, 2, 3 & 4, can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:
How to download UPSEE 2018 Admit Card for Paper 1 to 4?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://upsee.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on Download Admit Card for UPSEE 2018 - Paper 1 to Paper 4 Only
Step 3 – Enter your Login credentials
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://www.upsee.nic.in/genregsys/root/Home.aspx?appformId=UPSEE2018
UPSEE 2018 Examination Schedule:
Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh (AKTU), Lucknow will be organizing the UPSEE 2018 Paper 1 to 4 in offline mode on 29th April 2018 as per the following exam schedule:
Paper 1 to 3 - 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM on 29th April 2018
Paper 4 - 03:00 PM to 05:30 PM on 29th April 2018
Rest of the papers will be organized in online mode as per below schedule:
Paper 5 - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM on 5th May 2018
Paper 6, 7, 8 - 02:30 PM to 04:00 AM on 5th May 2018
Paper 9 - 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM on 6th May 2018
Paper 10 - 01:00 PM to 03:00 PM on 6th May 2018
Paper 11 - 04:00 PM to 06:00 PM on 6th May 2018
