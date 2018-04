UPSEE 2018 Answer Keys for Paper 1 to 4 Released at upsee.nic.in; Download Now

nswer Keys for Paper 1 to 4 have been released by Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh (AKTU formerly called UPTU) on its official website - upsee.nic.in. The Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2018 Paper 1 to 4 were organized by AKTU on 29April candidates seeking admissions to B.Tech, B.Arch., B.Des., B.Pharm., BHMCT, BFAD and BFA programmes in technological and pharmacy institutions in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Question Papers and Answer Keys are available on the online portal. Candidates who had appeared for this State Level Entrance Exam can follow the instructions below and download the Answer Keys now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://upsee.nic.in Step 2 – Click on Paper 1 PCM Code AA Answer Keyor Paper 2 PCB Code BA Answer Keyor Paper 4 Code DA Answer KeyStep 3 – Download the pdf and take a printout for further referenceRest of the papers are scheduled in online mode as per the below timetable:Paper 5 - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM on 5May 2018Paper 6, 7, 8 - 02:30 PM to 04:00 AM on 5May 2018Paper 9 - 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM on 6May 2018Paper 10 - 01:00 PM to 03:00 PM on 6May 2018Paper 11 - 04:00 PM to 06:00 PM on 6May 2018The counseling process for UPSEE 2018 is scheduled to begin on 25June 2018 and will be held online in three rounds.UPSEE 2018 is a State Level Exam that grants access to approximately 1.5 Lakh seats in the State’s Technical colleges and institutions (private and government, both). Around 1.78 Lakh candidates had registered for UPSEE 2018. The examination was held in various exam centres across the cities of Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Ghaziabad, and other in online and offline mode.