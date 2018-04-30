English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPSEE 2018 Answer Keys for Paper 1 to 4 Released at upsee.nic.in; Download Now
UPSEE 2018 Answer Keys for Paper 1 to 4 have been released by Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh (AKTU formerly called UPTU) on its official website - upsee.nic.in.
UPSEE 2018 is a State Level Exam that grants access to approximately 1.5 Lakh seats in the State’s Technical colleges and institutions (private and government, both).
UPSEE 2018 Answer Keys for Paper 1 to 4 have been released by Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh (AKTU formerly called UPTU) on its official website - upsee.nic.in. The Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2018 Paper 1 to 4 were organized by AKTU on 29th April candidates seeking admissions to B.Tech, B.Arch., B.Des., B.Pharm., BHMCT, BFAD and BFA programmes in technological and pharmacy institutions in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Question Papers and Answer Keys are available on the online portal. Candidates who had appeared for this State Level Entrance Exam can follow the instructions below and download the Answer Keys now:
How to download UPSEE 2018 Answer Keys?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://upsee.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on Paper 1 PCM Code AA Answer Key
or Paper 2 PCB Code BA Answer Key
or Paper 4 Code DA Answer Key
Step 3 – Download the pdf and take a printout for further reference
Rest of the papers are scheduled in online mode as per the below timetable:
Paper 5 - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM on 5th May 2018
Paper 6, 7, 8 - 02:30 PM to 04:00 AM on 5th May 2018
Paper 9 - 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM on 6th May 2018
Paper 10 - 01:00 PM to 03:00 PM on 6th May 2018
Paper 11 - 04:00 PM to 06:00 PM on 6th May 2018
The counseling process for UPSEE 2018 is scheduled to begin on 25th June 2018 and will be held online in three rounds.
About UPSEE 2018:
UPSEE 2018 is a State Level Exam that grants access to approximately 1.5 Lakh seats in the State’s Technical colleges and institutions (private and government, both). Around 1.78 Lakh candidates had registered for UPSEE 2018. The examination was held in various exam centres across the cities of Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Ghaziabad, and other in online and offline mode.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
