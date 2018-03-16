GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UPSEE 2018: Application Date Extended to 30th March 2018

Candidates seeking admissions to B.Tech, B.Arch., B.Des., B.Pharm., BHMCT, BFAD, and BFA, as well as MBA and MCA, Integrated courses amongst many others can now apply online for the entrance examination.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 16, 2018, 2:51 PM IST
UPSEE 2018: Application Date Extended to 30th March 2018
UPSEE 2018 Last Date to apply online has been extended to 30th March 2018, 5:30PM. The Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2018 is scheduled to be organized on 29th April 2018 for B.Tech and Undergraduate programmes and on 5th & 6th May for admissions to Postgraduate courses. Candidates seeking admissions to B.Tech, B.Arch., B.Des., B.Pharm., BHMCT, BFAD, and BFA, as well as MBA and MCA, Integrated courses amongst many others can now apply online for the entrance examination. “Last Date for Submission of Application: March 30, 2018 (17:30). One Time Data Correction in Application Form: Date to be announced soon” read the official notification.

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh has been appointed to organize the entrance examinations. The application process for the same began in the last week of January 2018 and the application window was scheduled to close on 15th March 2018, however, a decision was taken to extend the last date to apply for UPSEE 2018 to give candidates another opportunity to apply online.

Candidates interested in taking admissions to various technical Undergraduate courses, Postgraduate courses, diploma courses and integrated courses like MBA & MCA can download the official brochure  and follow the instructions below to apply online before the revised last date i.e. 30th March 2018, 5:30PM.

How to apply for UPSEE 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://upsee.nic.in

Step 2 – To apply for UG Courses, MBA (Integrated) and MCA (Integrated), click on the first notification that reads,
“UPSEE 2018 Online Form for UG, MCA (Integrated) & MBA (Integrated) Courses”
Direct Link - https://www.upsee.nic.in/genregsys/root/Home.aspx?appFormId=UPSEE2018

Or

To apply for PG Courses, click on, “UPSEE 2018 Online Form Submission for PG Courses”
Direct Link - https://upsee.nic.in/genregsys/root/Home.aspx?appFormId=UPSEE2018P

Step 3 – Register yourself and login with the credentials. Fill the application form, upload scanned photo and signature, pay the examination fee and complete the application process

Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference

| Edited by: Puja Menon
