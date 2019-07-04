UPSEE 2019 Counselling First Seat Allotment Result Declared at upsee.nic.in. Check Via Direct Link

UPSEE 2019 Counselling | The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) located in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh has declared the UPSEE 2019 Counselling First Seat Allotment Result for the first round of counselling today on July 4. The UPSEE 2019 seat allotment result was published by the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on its official website upsee.nic.in.

Students can also check the UPSEE 2019 Counselling First Seat Allotment Result from this direct URL hosted by AKTU upsee.nic.in. The exam convener Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, which was formerly known as UP Technical University offers several undergraduate and postgraduate courses. However, seat allotment status for M Tech/ M Arch/ M Pharm/ M Des courses will not be displayed in the first UPSEE Admission List 2019.

Students can read the UPSEE 2019 counselling schedule here

Steps to know UPSEE 2019 Seat Allotment Result

Step 1-Visit the homepage of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination: upsee.nic.in" target="_blank">upsee.nic.in

Step 2- Search tab reading UPSEE first allotment list 2019 and click on it

Step 3-On the UPSEE 2019 seat allotment result window, enter the required details

Step 4- The allotted college, course combination as declared in UPSEE first allotment list 2019 can be viewed

Candidates who have been allotted with seats have to freeze (lock) or float (withdraw) admission. The seat confirmation for first round of UPSEE 2019 counselling will take place from July 4 to July 7 (Sunday). The seat confirmation fee for unreserved, OBC candidates is Rs 20,000 and for SC/ST category candidates is Rs 12,000. During the same dateline, as UPSEE admission process provisional fee payment has to be done in order to book admission on the allotted seats. For adhering to final admission formalities, eligible candidates have to visit in-person at designated

UPSEE counselling centers from July 5 to July 29.

The UPSEE 2019 second allotment list is scheduled for July 15.