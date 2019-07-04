Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

UPSEE 2019 Counselling First Seat Allotment Result Declared at upsee.nic.in. Check Via Direct Link

The UPSEE 2019 Counselling First Seat Allotment Result was declared by the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University today on upsee.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 4, 2019, 5:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UPSEE 2019 Counselling First Seat Allotment Result Declared at upsee.nic.in. Check Via Direct Link
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...

UPSEE 2019 Counselling | The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) located in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh has declared the UPSEE 2019 Counselling First Seat Allotment Result for the first round of counselling today on July 4. The UPSEE 2019 seat allotment result was published by the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on its official website upsee.nic.in.

Students can also check the UPSEE 2019 Counselling First Seat Allotment Result from this direct URL hosted by AKTU upsee.nic.in. The exam convener Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, which was formerly known as UP Technical University offers several undergraduate and postgraduate courses. However, seat allotment status for M Tech/ M Arch/ M Pharm/ M Des courses will not be displayed in the first UPSEE Admission List 2019.

Students can read the UPSEE 2019 counselling schedule here

Steps to know UPSEE 2019 Seat Allotment Result

Step 1-Visit the homepage of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination: upsee.nic.in" target="_blank">upsee.nic.in

Step 2- Search tab reading UPSEE first allotment list 2019 and click on it

Step 3-On the UPSEE 2019 seat allotment result window, enter the required details

Step 4- The allotted college, course combination as declared in UPSEE first allotment list 2019 can be viewed

Candidates who have been allotted with seats have to freeze (lock) or float (withdraw) admission. The seat confirmation for first round of UPSEE 2019 counselling will take place from July 4 to July 7 (Sunday). The seat confirmation fee for unreserved, OBC candidates is Rs 20,000 and for SC/ST category candidates is Rs 12,000. During the same dateline, as UPSEE admission process provisional fee payment has to be done in order to book admission on the allotted seats. For adhering to final admission formalities, eligible candidates have to visit in-person at designated

UPSEE counselling centers from July 5 to July 29.

The UPSEE 2019 second allotment list is scheduled for July 15.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram