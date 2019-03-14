LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
UPSEE 2019 Exam: Online Registration to End Tomorrow, Click Here for Details to Apply

Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) exam is very important as it is the qualifying criteria for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in government/ government aided institutions and private unaided institutions affiliated to the University and some other State Universities of Uttar Pradesh for the academic session 2019-2020.

News18.com

Updated:March 14, 2019, 1:03 PM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
New Delhi: Online registration for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) will end on March 15, Friday i.e tomorrow.

Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh will conduct the exam on April 21.

This exam is very important as it is the qualifying criteria for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in government/ government aided institutions and private unaided institutions affiliated to the University and some other State Universities of Uttar Pradesh for the academic session 2019-2020.

Steps to Apply for UPSEE 2019 online

Following are the steps you must follow in order to apply for UPSEE 2019:

•Visit the official website of UPSEE 2019, upsee.nic.in

•Click on the application form link (Online Application Form for - B. Tech, B. Arch, B. Des, B.Pharm, BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, B. Voc, MBA Integrated, MCA Integrated, M Tech Dual Degree or Online Application Form for PG Courses - MCA,MBA,MCA Lateral Entry)

•Click on the option to apply for online registration

•Fill online application form and upload scanned photo and signature

•Pay examination fee

•Download confirmation page

The results for UPSEE will be released in the last week of May.
