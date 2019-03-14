English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPSEE 2019 Exam: Online Registration to End Tomorrow, Click Here for Details to Apply
Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) exam is very important as it is the qualifying criteria for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in government/ government aided institutions and private unaided institutions affiliated to the University and some other State Universities of Uttar Pradesh for the academic session 2019-2020.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
Loading...
New Delhi: Online registration for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) will end on March 15, Friday i.e tomorrow.
Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh will conduct the exam on April 21.
This exam is very important as it is the qualifying criteria for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in government/ government aided institutions and private unaided institutions affiliated to the University and some other State Universities of Uttar Pradesh for the academic session 2019-2020.
Steps to Apply for UPSEE 2019 online
Following are the steps you must follow in order to apply for UPSEE 2019:
•Visit the official website of UPSEE 2019, upsee.nic.in
•Click on the application form link (Online Application Form for - B. Tech, B. Arch, B. Des, B.Pharm, BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, B. Voc, MBA Integrated, MCA Integrated, M Tech Dual Degree or Online Application Form for PG Courses - MCA,MBA,MCA Lateral Entry)
•Click on the option to apply for online registration
•Fill online application form and upload scanned photo and signature
•Pay examination fee
•Download confirmation page
The results for UPSEE will be released in the last week of May.
Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh will conduct the exam on April 21.
This exam is very important as it is the qualifying criteria for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in government/ government aided institutions and private unaided institutions affiliated to the University and some other State Universities of Uttar Pradesh for the academic session 2019-2020.
Steps to Apply for UPSEE 2019 online
Following are the steps you must follow in order to apply for UPSEE 2019:
•Visit the official website of UPSEE 2019, upsee.nic.in
•Click on the application form link (Online Application Form for - B. Tech, B. Arch, B. Des, B.Pharm, BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, B. Voc, MBA Integrated, MCA Integrated, M Tech Dual Degree or Online Application Form for PG Courses - MCA,MBA,MCA Lateral Entry)
•Click on the option to apply for online registration
•Fill online application form and upload scanned photo and signature
•Pay examination fee
•Download confirmation page
The results for UPSEE will be released in the last week of May.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Reverse Image Search: Is The Feature to Tackle Fake News Ahead Lok Sabha Elections 2019
- This Video of Young Children and Nora Fatehi Dancing to 'Kamariya' is Too Cute To Handle
- Anushka Sharma Shares Sun Soaked Throwback Pictures With Virat Kohli, See Pics
- Twitter is Getting Its Biggest Update in Years, And it is Not Hard to See The Instagram Stories Inspiration
- NASA Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity’s Parting Shot is a Beautiful Panorama
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results