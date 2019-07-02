UPSEE 2019: Last Day to Register for UPSEE 2019 Counselling at upsee.nic.in; Direct Link Here
Candidates who have passed the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination 2019 exam and secured a rank in overall UPSEE merit list can get themselves registered for UPSEE Counselling 2019.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
UPSEE 2019 Counselling | The registration process for first round of UPSEE 2019 Counsellling is scheduled to end today (July 2 ). Candidates who have passed the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination or UPSEE 2019 exam and secured a rank in overall UPSEE merit list can get themselves registered for the counselling. The registration steps involving fees payment for UPSEE Counselling 2019 can be done on the UPSEE’s official website upsee.nic.in. Here is direct URL to register for UPSEE counselling 2019.
UPSEE Counseling 2019: Steps Involved in Registration Process
Step 1: Check the official website of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination: upsee.nic.in
Step 2: Search for a tab reading UPSEE Counselling 2019 and registration tab
Step 3: Click on it and on the new window, create your account as required and complete all the mandatory steps
Step 4: Pay Rs 1,000 as UPSEE 2019 Counselling fee in online mode
Step 5: Select names of your desired colleges and courses
Step 6: Lock your choices for 2019 UPSEE Counselling 2019 by clicking on final submission button
Step 7: Take a printout of the registration form of UPSEE Counselling 2019 for future reference.
The Online choice locking step for UPSEE 2019 Counselling will be carried from June 29 to July 4 (Thursday) till 9.00. The UPSEE 2019 seat allotment result will be declared on July 4 at 3.00 pm.
The state-level UPSEE examination was conducted on April 21 by the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University. The UPSEE 2019 Result was declared on June 3.
