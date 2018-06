UPSEE Counseling 2018 Begins at upsee.nic.in, Register Before June 29

The UPSEE Counseling 2018 has begun on the official website of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination 2018 – upsee .nic.in . Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh had organized the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2018 on 29April 2018 in which nearly 1.78 Lakh candidates had enrolled seeking admissions to First Year of B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Des, B.Pharm, BHMCT, BFAD and BFA in the Engineering, Technical and Pharmacy Colleges/Institutions in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who have qualified the UPSEE 2018 entrance examination can now register online, upload their documents, fill choices and pay the counseling fee of Rs.1000 till Friday, 29June 2018. Applicants can follow the instructions below and register themselves on or before the due date.Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://upsee.nic.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Registration and Choice Filling for UPSEE 2018’ tabStep 3 – Click on ‘New Candidate Registration’ tabStep 4 – Register yourselfStep 5 – Login with your registration credentials, fill your form, pay the counseling fee, fill your choices and complete the registration processStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://upsee.nic.in/GenCounsSys/root/Home.aspx?enc=Nm7QwHILXclJQSv2YVS+7lcxA0uJFiBsIumFc/oIbWQ