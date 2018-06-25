English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UPSEE Counseling 2018 Begins at upsee.nic.in, Register Before June 29
Candidates who have qualified the UPSEE 2018 entrance examination can now register online, upload their documents, fill choices and pay the counseling fee of Rs.1000 till Friday, 29th June 2018.
(Image: News18.com)
The UPSEE Counseling 2018 has begun on the official website of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination 2018 – upsee.nic.in. Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh had organized the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2018 on 29th April 2018 in which nearly 1.78 Lakh candidates had enrolled seeking admissions to First Year of B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Des, B.Pharm, BHMCT, BFAD and BFA in the Engineering, Technical and Pharmacy Colleges/Institutions in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who have qualified the UPSEE 2018 entrance examination can now register online, upload their documents, fill choices and pay the counseling fee of Rs.1000 till Friday, 29th June 2018. Applicants can follow the instructions below and register themselves on or before the due date.
How to register for UPSEE Counselling 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://upsee.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Registration and Choice Filling for UPSEE 2018’ tab
Step 3 – Click on ‘New Candidate Registration’ tab
Step 4 – Register yourself
Step 5 – Login with your registration credentials, fill your form, pay the counseling fee, fill your choices and complete the registration process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://upsee.nic.in/GenCounsSys/root/Home.aspx?enc=Nm7QwHILXclJQSv2YVS+7lcxA0uJFiBsIumFc/oIbWQ=
