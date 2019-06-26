UPSEE Counselling 2019: Registration for 1st Round for Admission to UG Courses Begins Today at upsee.nic.in
Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination has started the registration process for UPSEE 2019 Counseling today on the website upsee.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
UPSEE Counseling 2019 | The Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) has started the registration process for first round of UPSEE 2019 Counseling today (June 26). The candidates who have cleared Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination are required to abide by the registration process on the UPSEE’s official website upsee.nic.in.
The last date for UPSEE Counseling 2019 registration is July 2. Candidates can look up to the below-mentioned direct link for UPSEE Counseling 2019 registration here.
The ‘Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination’ or UPSEE 2019 was held in April to offer admission to qualifying candidates into undergraduate courses which can be pursued from government and private institutes located in the state. The examination was conducted by the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow and UPSEE 2019 Result was declared in the first week of June. As the registration for UPSEE Counseling 2019 has begun, all the important information in context of registration process has been compiled here.
UPSEE Counseling 2019 Registration Process: Steps to follow
Step 1: Visit the official website upsee.nic.in
Step 2: On homepage click on registration for UPSEE Counseling 2019 tab
Step 3: On the new window, create your account as required and complete all the necessary steps
Step 4: Pay Rs 1,000 as UPSEE 2019 Counseling fee in online mode
Step 5: Select names of your desired colleges and courses
Step 6: Do the final submission by locking your choices for UPSEE Counseling 2019
Step 7: Take a printout of the registration form for future reference.
UPSEE Counseling 2019: Important Dates for Round One
Registration and UPSEE 2019 Counseling fee payment: June 26 to July 2
Document verification for UPSEE 2019 Counseling: June 27 to July 3
Online choice locking for UPSEE 2019 Counseling: June 29 to July 4
Seat allotment result for UPSEE 2019 Counseling: July 4
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan's Eerily Similar Results to 1992 World Cup Win Has Fans Praying For Another Miracle
- Watch: Sleeping Man Doesn't Even Wake Up as a Snake is Rescued from His Kurta
- Fossil Sport Review: Almost the Best Wear OS Smartwatch, But Not the Best Wearable Out There
- AIFF's Denial to Rumours of ISL Getting Top Division Status is Appalling: I-League Champions Chennai City FC
- India vs West Indies | Bhuvneshwar Back to Bowling, Unlikely to Return for West Indies Clash
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s