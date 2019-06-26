UPSEE Counselling 2019: Registration for 1st Round for Admission to UG Courses Begins Today at upsee.nic.in

UPSEE Counseling 2019 | The Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) has started the registration process for first round of UPSEE 2019 Counseling today (June 26). The candidates who have cleared Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination are required to abide by the registration process on the UPSEE’s official website upsee.nic.in.

The last date for UPSEE Counseling 2019 registration is July 2. Candidates can look up to the below-mentioned direct link for UPSEE Counseling 2019 registration here.

The ‘Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination’ or UPSEE 2019 was held in April to offer admission to qualifying candidates into undergraduate courses which can be pursued from government and private institutes located in the state. The examination was conducted by the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow and UPSEE 2019 Result was declared in the first week of June. As the registration for UPSEE Counseling 2019 has begun, all the important information in context of registration process has been compiled here.

UPSEE Counseling 2019 Registration Process: Steps to follow

Step 1: Visit the official website upsee.nic.in

Step 2: On homepage click on registration for UPSEE Counseling 2019 tab

Step 3: On the new window, create your account as required and complete all the necessary steps

Step 4: Pay Rs 1,000 as UPSEE 2019 Counseling fee in online mode

Step 5: Select names of your desired colleges and courses

Step 6: Do the final submission by locking your choices for UPSEE Counseling 2019

Step 7: Take a printout of the registration form for future reference.

UPSEE Counseling 2019: Important Dates for Round One

Registration and UPSEE 2019 Counseling fee payment: June 26 to July 2

Document verification for UPSEE 2019 Counseling: June 27 to July 3

Online choice locking for UPSEE 2019 Counseling: June 29 to July 4

Seat allotment result for UPSEE 2019 Counseling: July 4