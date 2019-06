UPSEE Result 2019: Abdul Kalam Technical University to Release UPSEE Result today at upsee.nic.in

UPSEE Result 2019 Declaration Today| The UPSEE Result 2019 for admission to several undergraduate courses is scheduled to be declared today (June 3). The Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has officially communicated on its homepage that the UPSEE Result 2019 or AKTU Result 2019 will published on June 3 (Monday) at 5 pm. The UPSEE Result 2019 will be available for download at upsee.nic.in and candidates waiting to check their scores can also view their rank scored in the state level Uttar Pradesh Engineering Entrance Examination. The UPSEE Result 2019 and its UPSEE 2019 rank, UPSEE 2019 score, UPSEE 2019 merit are accepted for granting admission to B.Tech./B.Arch./B.Des./B.Pharm./BHMCT/BFAD/BFA undergraduates courses at fully government or government aided colleges located across the state.UPSEE Result 2019: Check your UPSEE Rank, Merit OnlineFollow these steps as a guide to get your overall UPSEE Result 2019 online at the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University’s official webpage-Step 1- Visit official website : upsee.nic.in Step 2- Click on link reading as UPSEE Result 2019Step 3- Enter your registration or hall ticket numberStep 4- The UPSEE Result 2019 can be viewed and your scored UPSEE Rank, UPSEE Merit List 2019will also be shown on the screenStep 5- Download the online PDF and take print out of your UPSEE scorecardAccording to a media report, the UPSEE 2019 exam was held on April 21 and roughly 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam this year.After UPSEE Result 2019 declaration, the exam convener Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will release subject wise merit list and cut off percentage of marks to qualify the entrance exam is 25% for general category candidates, while for SC / ST Candidates the cut-off percentage is 20%.