Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

UPSEE Result 2019: Abdul Kalam Technical University to Release UPSEE Result today at upsee.nic.in

The UPSEE Result 2019 and its UPSEE 2019 rank, UPSEE 2019 score, UPSEE 2019 merit are accepted for granting admission to B.Tech./B.Arch./B.Des./B.Pharm./BHMCT/BFAD/BFA undergraduates courses at fully government or government aided colleges located across the state.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 3, 2019, 3:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UPSEE Result 2019: Abdul Kalam Technical University to Release UPSEE Result today at upsee.nic.in
Image for representation.
Loading...
UPSEE Result 2019 Declaration Today| The UPSEE Result 2019 for admission to several undergraduate courses is scheduled to be declared today (June 3). The Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has officially communicated on its homepage that the UPSEE Result 2019 or AKTU Result 2019 will published on June 3 (Monday) at 5 pm. The UPSEE Result 2019 will be available for download at upsee.nic.in and candidates waiting to check their scores can also view their rank scored in the state level Uttar Pradesh Engineering Entrance Examination. The UPSEE Result 2019 and its UPSEE 2019 rank, UPSEE 2019 score, UPSEE 2019 merit are accepted for granting admission to B.Tech./B.Arch./B.Des./B.Pharm./BHMCT/BFAD/BFA undergraduates courses at fully government or government aided colleges located across the state.

UPSEE Result 2019: Check your UPSEE Rank, Merit Online

Follow these steps as a guide to get your overall UPSEE Result 2019 online at the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University’s official webpage-

Step 1- Visit official website : upsee.nic.in
Step 2- Click on link reading as UPSEE Result 2019
Step 3- Enter your registration or hall ticket number
Step 4- The UPSEE Result 2019 can be viewed and your scored UPSEE Rank, UPSEE Merit List 2019will also be shown on the screen
Step 5- Download the online PDF and take print out of your UPSEE scorecard

According to a media report, the UPSEE 2019 exam was held on April 21 and roughly 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam this year.
After UPSEE Result 2019 declaration, the exam convener Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will release subject wise merit list and cut off percentage of marks to qualify the entrance exam is 25% for general category candidates, while for SC / ST Candidates the cut-off percentage is 20%.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram