UPSESSB Lecturer Admit Card 2019 Released @upsessb.org: Download Now
The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board exam is scheduled to be held on February 1 and 2, 2019 at various exam centres.
Image for representation only.
Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board, Prayagraj has issued admit card for UP lecturer exam 2019. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 1 and 2, 2019 at various exam centres.
Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card through the official website of UPSESSB — upsessb.org.
Last date to download UPSESSB Lecturer admit card 2019 is till February 2, 2019.
How to download UPSESSB Lecturer Admit Card 2019
• Go to the official website - upsessb.org
• Click on the link 'UPSESSB Lecturer Admit Card 2019' on home screen
• Candidates are required to provide their Registration No. /Roll No., DOB/Password, Verification Code(if specified)
• The admit card will be displayed
• Candidates can download and take a printout of the admit card
Important notice
Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with the photo identity card on the day of examination. Candidates will not be permitted to appear in the examination if failed to produce ID proof.
The mode of UPSESSB Lecturer exam 2019 will be in pen and paper.
What Happens If There Is A No Deal Brexit?
Monday 14 January , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: Mapping World's Biggest Confluence Of People, Faith, Politics
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
