LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

UPSESSB Lecturer Admit Card 2019 Released @upsessb.org: Download Now

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board exam is scheduled to be held on February 1 and 2, 2019 at various exam centres.

News18.com

Updated:January 15, 2019, 12:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UPSESSB Lecturer Admit Card 2019 Released @upsessb.org: Download Now
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board, Prayagraj has issued admit card for UP lecturer exam 2019. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 1 and 2, 2019 at various exam centres.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card through the official website of UPSESSB — upsessb.org.

Last date to download UPSESSB Lecturer admit card 2019 is till February 2, 2019.

How to download UPSESSB Lecturer Admit Card 2019
• Go to the official website - upsessb.org
• Click on the link 'UPSESSB Lecturer Admit Card 2019' on home screen
• Candidates are required to provide their Registration No. /Roll No., DOB/Password, Verification Code(if specified)
• The admit card will be displayed
• Candidates can download and take a printout of the admit card

Important notice

Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with the photo identity card on the day of examination. Candidates will not be permitted to appear in the examination if failed to produce ID proof.

The mode of UPSESSB Lecturer exam 2019 will be in pen and paper.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram