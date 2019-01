UPSESSB Lecturer Admit Card 2019 Released @upsessb.org: Download Now

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board, Prayagraj has issued admit card for UP lecturer exam 2019. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 1 and 2, 2019 at various exam centres.Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card through the official website of UPSESSB — upsessb.org Last date to download UPSESSB Lecturer admit card 2019 is till February 2, 2019.• Go to the official website - upsessb.org• Click on the link 'UPSESSB Lecturer Admit Card 2019' on home screen• Candidates are required to provide their Registration No. /Roll No., DOB/Password, Verification Code(if specified)• The admit card will be displayed• Candidates can download and take a printout of the admit cardCandidates are advised to carry their admit card along with the photo identity card on the day of examination. Candidates will not be permitted to appear in the examination if failed to produce ID proof.The mode of UPSESSB Lecturer exam 2019 will be in pen and paper.