UPSESSB TGT, PGT, Principal Answer Key 2019 Released at upsessb.org. How to download
The candidates who had appeared for UPSESSB TGT, PGT and Principal exam can now access the answer keys from upsessb.org.
(Image: News18.com)
UPSESSB TGT, PGT, Principal Answer Key 2019 | The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board has released the principal answer keys for PGT, TGT and Principal recruitment exams. The candidates who had appeared for UPSESSB TGT, PGT and Principal exam can now access the answer keys from upsessb.org. According to reports, over 13,444 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process in Uttar Pradesh.
The recruitment exam for PGT was conducted on February 1 and 2, 2019 and that of the TGT recruitment was on March 8 and 9, 2019. The shortlisted candidates will be recruited as a teacher in state-run government colleges in Uttar Pradesh.
How to Download UPSESSB TGT, PGT and Principal Answer Key 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website at upsessb.org
Step 2: Click on the subject you appeared for displayed on the homepage.
Step 3: A PDF will open. Download the pdf can take a print-out of it for future reference.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
