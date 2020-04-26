Upset over Being Forced to Attend Tuition Classes Amid Lockdown, Punjab Boy Calls Cops on Tutor
The child accompanied by the police his tutor's house.
Gurdaspur: Upset over being made to attend tuition classes during the coronavirus lockdown, a child in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district called the cops on his tuition teacher.
The boy dialed the police and took them to his tutor’s house and complained that he was being forced to attend tuition classes every day despite a lockdown in place.
Heeding to his complaint, the cops not only warned the teacher against forcing children to come to attend classes in person every day and defying the lockdown but also chided his parents against the same.
The police officials told his parents that lockdown cannot be allowed to be flouted for tuitions when the entire country is battling to check the spread of the COVID-19.
The police have warned both the parents and the teacher of facing serious consequences if they fail to follow their orders.
