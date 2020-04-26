Upset over Being Forced to Attend Tuition Classes Amid Lockdown, Punjab Boy Calls Cops on Tutor

Gurdaspur: Upset over being made to attend tuition classes during the coronavirus lockdown, a child in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district called the cops on his tuition teacher.

The boy dialed the police and took them to his tutor’s house and complained that he was being forced to attend tuition classes every day despite a lockdown in place.

Heeding to his complaint, the cops not only warned the teacher against forcing children to come to attend classes in person every day and defying the lockdown but also chided his parents against the same.

The police officials told his parents that lockdown cannot be allowed to be flouted for tuitions when the entire country is battling to check the spread of the COVID-19.

The police have warned both the parents and the teacher of facing serious consequences if they fail to follow their orders.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365