Upset Over Birth of Twin Granddaughters, Punjab Woman Drowns Them in River; Arrested

When the babies went missing from the hospital, the family claimed they had been taken to a relative’s place and would be brought back by the next morning.

News18

Updated:September 27, 2019, 5:29 PM IST
Upset Over Birth of Twin Granddaughters, Punjab Woman Drowns Them in River; Arrested
Representative Image
Bathinda: In a shocking incident of female infanticide, a woman and her son were arrested in Punjab's Bathinda for the murder of her newborn twin granddaughters.

Allegedly upset over the birth of the girls, the woman, identified as 65-year-old Malkeet Kaur, drowned them in a river with the help of her son just hours after the birth.

Malkeet Kaur's daughter, Amandeep Kaur, has two daughters, aged 11 and three. Amandeep Kaur had given birth to the twins at a private hospital in Bathinda and they were to be shifted to an incubator since they were underweight. However, the grandmother and her son, 35-year-old Baljinder Singh, took the girls away and dumped them in a river.

After the babies went missing from the hospital, the family claimed they had been taken to a relative’s place and would be brought back by the next morning. The hospital authorities filed a police complaint the next day.

The case was cracked when the police recovered the CCTV footage that showed the babies’ grandmother and maternal uncle taking them away.

