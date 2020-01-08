Upset Over CAA, NRC, Karnataka Man Issues Death Threats to PM Modi, Amit Shah; Arrested
He was also allegedly spreading audio messages which had gone viral on WhatsApp groups provoking people to indulge in communal violence.
Representative image.
Mangaluru A man has been arrested on charges of issuing death threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, police sources said on Tuesday.
He has been identified as Anwar, a resident of Peruvai employed in a foreign country, according to the sources.
He has been posting messages online against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), police said.
A complaint was registered in this regard at the Vittal police station by a man named Yathish, the sources said.
As per the complaint, Anwar in his messages allegedly threatened to kill Modi and Amit Shah if Muslims were affected by the CAA and NRC.
Police, who were tipped off about Anwar's visit to his hometown on January 6, arrested him, the sources added.
