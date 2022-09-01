Upset Over Colleague's Allegations, Gurugram Man Dies by Suicide, Blames Company in 4-Page Note

Upset over allegations made against him by a female colleague, a 40-year-old employee of a multinational firm died by suicide in Gurugram.

The deceased identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of Ravi Nagar colony, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a room in his house on Tuesday. The man also left behind a four page-suicide note, in which he claimed his character had been tarnished owing to the allegations against him at his workplace, TOI reported.

Kumar was working for the private firm for the last month and a half. The deceased assistant manager’s wife told the police that she had received a call from an unidentified person who claimed to be an employee of his husband’s company.

She said that the caller told her that her husband had a dispute in the office on Monday following which he had sent a message to many of his colleagues, informing them that he was going to end his life.

The caller also told the wife to check on Amit and it was then that he was discovered hanging in his room.

“We took Amit to the Medanta Hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” the complainant told the police, demanding strict action against those responsible for her husband’s extreme step.

Meanwhile, an FIR for the offense of abetment of suicide has been registered against the colleague and the company’s management. “We have seized the victim’s mobile phone,” Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sector 9A police station Inspector Manoj Kumar told the media. However, no arrests have been made yet.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

