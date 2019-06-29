Upset Over Court's Decision, Murder Accused Hurls Slipper at Judge, Booked
The murder accused, who is currently lodged in Thane Central Jail, abused the Judge over his decision to appoint a new counsel for him.
Image for representation only.
Thane: A man accused of murder hurled a slipper at a judge in the sessions court here, apparently, as he was upset over the court's decision to appoint a new counsel for him, police said on Saturday.
The incident happened on Friday, police said.
"The man, Ganesh Gaikwad, is facing a trial in a murder case and is currently lodged in Thane Central Jail. He was brought before the District Sessions Judge Rajesh Gupta for a hearing in the case on Friday," a police official said.
When the judge asked him about his counsel, Gaikwad told him that the council was not present.
The judge then told him that he would appoint a new counsel for him.
"This annoyed Gaikwad. In a fit of rage, he pulled out his slipper and hurled it towards the judge and also abused him. The footwear, however, did not hit the judge as he ducked," the official said.
Thane Nagar police registered an offence against Gaikwad under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), police said. After the incident, he was taken back to jail.
