Upset Over Daughter's Love Affair, UP Family 'Sets Ablaze' Her Boyfriend

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 22-year-old man was allegedly set ablaze by his girlfriend's family over marriage proposal in Uttar Pradesh's Etah. The victim is battling for life at a local hospital as he has received 90 percent burn injuries.The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when Dalhai village resident Narendra Shakya had gone to meet his girlfriend's father to ask her hand in marriage.Shakya was reportedly in a relationship with Rashmi and the duo wanted to get married. However, the girl's parents opposed their relationship. On Wednesday, Rashmi's father Ramnaresh had called the youth, who was a truck driver, to meet him at their native Geva Asadulahpur village."When the victim arrived at their house, the girl's family members tied him to a cot. Her father along with relatives Dayaram and Umesh poured kerosene on the youth and set him on fire," senior police officer Sanjay Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He added that the police reached the spot after being informed by local residents.According to a report, Rashmi's father suspected that Shakya had eloped with his daughter as she had been missing for a few days.While the girl's father and relative Dayaram have been arrested, Umesh is absconding. They have been booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC, police said.