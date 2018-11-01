English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Upset Over Daughter's Love Affair, UP Family 'Sets Ablaze' Her Boyfriend
The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when Dalhai village resident Narendra Shakya had gone to meet her girlfriend's father to ask for her hand in marriage.
Creative by Mir Suhail/ News18.com.
Loading...
New Delhi: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 22-year-old man was allegedly set ablaze by his girlfriend's family over marriage proposal in Uttar Pradesh's Etah. The victim is battling for life at a local hospital as he has received 90 percent burn injuries.
The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when Dalhai village resident Narendra Shakya had gone to meet his girlfriend's father to ask her hand in marriage.
Shakya was reportedly in a relationship with Rashmi and the duo wanted to get married. However, the girl's parents opposed their relationship. On Wednesday, Rashmi's father Ramnaresh had called the youth, who was a truck driver, to meet him at their native Geva Asadulahpur village.
"When the victim arrived at their house, the girl's family members tied him to a cot. Her father along with relatives Dayaram and Umesh poured kerosene on the youth and set him on fire," senior police officer Sanjay Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He added that the police reached the spot after being informed by local residents.
According to a report, Rashmi's father suspected that Shakya had eloped with his daughter as she had been missing for a few days.
While the girl's father and relative Dayaram have been arrested, Umesh is absconding. They have been booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC, police said.
The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when Dalhai village resident Narendra Shakya had gone to meet his girlfriend's father to ask her hand in marriage.
Shakya was reportedly in a relationship with Rashmi and the duo wanted to get married. However, the girl's parents opposed their relationship. On Wednesday, Rashmi's father Ramnaresh had called the youth, who was a truck driver, to meet him at their native Geva Asadulahpur village.
"When the victim arrived at their house, the girl's family members tied him to a cot. Her father along with relatives Dayaram and Umesh poured kerosene on the youth and set him on fire," senior police officer Sanjay Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He added that the police reached the spot after being informed by local residents.
According to a report, Rashmi's father suspected that Shakya had eloped with his daughter as she had been missing for a few days.
While the girl's father and relative Dayaram have been arrested, Umesh is absconding. They have been booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC, police said.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Drama Movie Early Reviews: Mohanlal’s Hilarious Act Receives Praise
- Ranji Trophy: Pujara Retires Hurt, Mavi Shines on Debut
- Avengers 4: Leaked Details Suggest a November Trailer, Title and the Theme Score
- Delhi Pollution - Top 5 CNG Cars to Buy in India: Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Alto and More
- Apple MacBook Air, Mac Mini And All New iPad Pro Launched: Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...